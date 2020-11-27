How Will the Jets Offense Perform in Their Second Meeting vs. the Dolphins? 

RL: I anticipate the Jets will be more "on point" at home vs. the Dolphins than they were in South Florida. They've scored more offensive touchdowns the past two games (7) than they did in their first eight games combined (6) because "the Three Dudes" have been united. Whether WRs Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims are teamed with Joe Flacco for the third time this season or with Sam Darnold for the first time, they have the look of a dynamic trio, and it's time for Crowder, who's been blanketed lately, to erupt for a big game. But while the Dolphins will give up yards, it would be a shock if they yielded lots of points: They're 21st in the NFL in yards allowed/game, but fourth in points allowed/game, a plus-17 rankings difference that's the best in the league. I'd wager it's no coincidence that Miami HC Brian Flores preaches keeping points but not necessarily yards off the board since he comes from the Bill Belichick tree and Little Bill's Patriots (until this year) have always had productive, opportunistic scoring offenses and defenses. The 'Fins D is built on things such as third-down defense (they're se cnd in opponent red zone TDs), special teams kick coverage (second against foes' punt returns, first vs. their KO returns) and field position, and of course turnovers (17 takeaways, tied for third, and a plus-6 margin, tied for fourth). Long story short, the Jets should be able to move the ball on Sunday, and they won't be shut out again, but they'll need to be sharp on third down and in the RZ if they don't want to be frustrated on the scoreboard one more time.