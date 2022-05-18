How Was the Jets' 2022 NFL Schedule Made?

Basically, North said that of the more than 100,000 possible schedules run by the league's data analysts, the one the Jets ended up with might have some quirks, but quirks happen.

Perhaps the most puzzling quirk is how the Jets' schedule shakes out against the team's AFC East opponents. They play their three division foes at MetLife Stadium — the Dolphins Oct. 9, the Patriots Oct. 30 and the Bills Nov. 6. Then they get their Week 10 bye. Then they finish up their division home-and-home with three away games — at the Patriots Nov. 20, at the Bills Dec. 11 and at the Dolphins in the Jan. 7 or 8 season finale. That has not happened before, and since 2002, under the NFL's current divisional structure, the Jets have not had an AFC East schedule finish up with three road games after their bye.

"For a team like the Jets, I think for all the teams in that division, they're all cold-weather, outdoor stadiums," North said, referring to the Pats and Bills more than the 'Fins. "So it will be cold at home or cold on the road. We might want to look at Minnesota and Detroit, two domed teams, deal with having to go on the road to Green Bay and Chicago. Or asking the Dolphins to go on the road to all three cold-weather division road games in the second half of the season. Is this unprecedented? Probably not. I'm not sure it's competitively unfair. It's probably another one of those oddities. There's nothing intentional and if it's truly unfair, we'll try to look at it in the future."

With four months to go before the start of the season, all this TV talk is ... well ... talk.

As head coach Robert Saleh has said: "It's about closing this gap in the division and getting to a place where we are competitive every single game." He added: "Really, the idea of closing the gap isn't necessarily trying to combat what they have, it's trying to get better with what we have, adding pieces, adding players, developing those players."