How the 2019 Quarterback Draft Class Affects the Jets at No. 3 

History may be the best storyteller known to mankind as it covers everything from the past of a country to technology to sports. So, what does history tell us about the NFL Draft?

No matter how the prospects are regarded, quarterbacks always drive the draft.

The proof: A signal caller has been selected in the top-five in the last 17 of 18 drafts, the outlier being the 2013 Draft when EJ Manuel was the first quarterback selected at No. 16 to the Bills.

More proof: Over the last three years, 10 of the 11 quarterbacks drafted in the first round were selected by a team that traded up to secure the pick, seven of which came in the top 10. The Browns were the one team not to trade up as they selected Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick last year.

While this year's class is headlined by the pass rushers and the QB crop isn't as highly regarded as last year's, position value typically holds more weight as April creeps closer.