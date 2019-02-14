Looking Back at Jets' Trade Last Year to Draft Sam Darnold

Feb 14, 2019 at 09:30 AM
E_MK2_3056-draft-darnold-thumb

As the positions of lower-round selections in this year's draft come into focus, so does the balance sheet from last year's predraft trade between the Jets, with the sixth overall pick, and the Colts, sitting at No. 3.

The short story: The Jets gave up a good amount to move up and draft their quarterback of the future, Sam Darnold. To swap ones, the Jets sent to Indianapolis two second-round picks last year, Nos. 37 and 49, and a second-rounder this year, which figures to be No. 34.

According to a popular draft trade value guide, the Jets got a pick worth 2,200 points and gave up picks worth 3,100 points. The minus-900 difference was comparable to what the Rams gave to the Titans for the No. 1 pick in 2016 to take Jared Goff. It was more than what the Eagles paid that same year to the Browns for the No. 2 to select Carson Wentz. And it was far less than what the Redskins sent to the Rams for the No. 2 in 2012 to get Robert Griffin.

"When you're on the clock or near the clock or close to the draft, sometimes there are more suitors for the pick so you have to pay a little more of a premium," Jets GM Mike Maccagnan explained last year. "We paid a good price to move to three, but we felt very good about it. It gave us a chance to get one of the players we liked in the draft, and the way it worked out, we felt very good about Sam being there for us."

The long story of last year's trade was that while the Jets got the signalcaller they hope lifts their franchise to new heights, the Colts got a lot of pieces to help them with their own future.

The first two choices were spent on offensive linemen. Quenton Nelson of Notre Dame, at No. 6, set up shop as Indy's left guard from day one. Auburn G Braden Smith, No. 37, moved to right tackle and started the last 12 games plus two playoff games there.

The pair solidified an O-line that allowed Andrew Luck to throw for 4,593 yards and 39 TDs and get sacked only 18 times — a 2.7% sack rate that was No. 1 in the NFL among qualifying QBs.

The Colts traded the 49th pick to Philadelphia for two picks. With No. 52, they took OLB Kemoko Turay from Rutgers, who played in 14 games with three starts (getting his first pro start against the Jets in Game 6) and finished with four sacks, 13 QB hits and a forced fumble.

And with No. 169 in Round 5, they grabbed RB Jordan Wilkins of Ole Miss, who played in all 16 games with three starts and averaged 5.6 yards/carry on 60 carries.

Finally, Indy will pick near the top of Round 2 in late April. How they'll do remains to be seen, but No. 34s in recent drafts have included DE Demarcus Lawrence to the Cowboys in '14, LB Paul Posluszny to the Bills in '07, LB D'Qwell Jackson to the Browns in '06, and G Chris Snee to the Giants in '04. Each made at least one Pro Bowl.

Not a bad haul for the third overall pick. What's more, the Green & White could have a similar bounty if they desire to trade down from this year's high perch. How the Jets and the NFL have fared when they move down from No. 3 is a topic we'll explore in a story in a few days on newyorkjets.com.

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Jets Rookies Have Taken 1,739 Snaps in 2021 Season

Summary: QB Zach Wilson, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker Lead Offense; CB Michael Carter II Logged Most Playing Time on Defense
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'A Really Cool Thing Happening With These Rookies'

Strong Play From AVT, Michael Carter I & II, Echols ... and the List Goes On
news

Inside the Numbers | A Tale of Two Historic Jets Turnover Streaks

They Haven't Intercepted a Pass in 7 Games; They Also Haven't Lost a Fumble in 8 Games
news

What Would The Returns of S Marcus Maye, LB Jarrad Davis Mean to Jets Defense?

HC Robert Saleh Said He's Hopeful Both Players Will Return vs. Patriots After Bye Week 
news

Connor McGovern Convinced Jets OL Is 'Starting to Flow'

Green & White Center Is a Believer in QB Zach Wilson 
news

Where Are They Now: J.P. Machado

Catch Up with the Former Offensive Lineman from Illinois
news

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger: Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Is 'The Whole Package'

Zach Wilson-Led Offense Has Taken Strides the Past Two Weeks in One Key Category
news

DL Sheldon Rankins Offers Status Report on Jets Defense at the Bye

'At Times We've Looked Every Bit as Good as We Wanted to Look' Despite 'Some Up-and-Down Moments'
news

Jamison Crowder's Rx for the Bye Week: 'Let Your Mind Relax, Get Off Football for a Bit'

Veteran WR Says That He and QB Zach Wilson Are in a 'Good Place'
news

Jets Sign OL Dru Samia to Practice Squad, Release S Sheldrick Redwine

Former Vikings 4th-Round Pick Has Played in 15 Games Over Last 2 Seasons
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Visit Family During Bye...and Keep Working on His Game

Rookie Will Train with His QB Coach, John Beck, Watch Film & Get His Mind Right for Patriots Week
news

Jets LG Alijah Vera-Tucker Is PFF's Top Graded OL in Week 5

Rookie Has Played in All 309 Offensive Snaps in 2021
Advertising