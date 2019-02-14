Looking Back at Jets' Trade Last Year to Draft Sam Darnold

As the positions of lower-round selections in this year's draft come into focus, so does the balance sheet from last year's predraft trade between the Jets, with the sixth overall pick, and the Colts, sitting at No. 3.

The short story: The Jets gave up a good amount to move up and draft their quarterback of the future, Sam Darnold. To swap ones, the Jets sent to Indianapolis two second-round picks last year, Nos. 37 and 49, and a second-rounder this year, which figures to be No. 34.

According to a popular draft trade value guide, the Jets got a pick worth 2,200 points and gave up picks worth 3,100 points. The minus-900 difference was comparable to what the Rams gave to the Titans for the No. 1 pick in 2016 to take Jared Goff. It was more than what the Eagles paid that same year to the Browns for the No. 2 to select Carson Wentz. And it was far less than what the Redskins sent to the Rams for the No. 2 in 2012 to get Robert Griffin.

"When you're on the clock or near the clock or close to the draft, sometimes there are more suitors for the pick so you have to pay a little more of a premium," Jets GM Mike Maccagnan explained last year. "We paid a good price to move to three, but we felt very good about it. It gave us a chance to get one of the players we liked in the draft, and the way it worked out, we felt very good about Sam being there for us."