How Much Will the Jets Benefit From Playing a Bills Team with Its AFC East Title Hopes on the Line?

EA: I think it's a huge opportunity. The Jets have already beaten two first-team place teams in the Titans and the Bengals, and they took a third, the Buccaneers, down to the final whistle in Week 17. But all those games were at home. The Jets have one victory away from MetLife Stadium and that was a come-from-behind 21-14 victory over 4-12 Texans in Week 12. The Green & White open up as a 17-point underdog against a Bills club that has claimed double-digit wins in all 10 of its victories. That's a rare occurrence and the Bills lead the NFL in scoring differential at +177. Since the beginning of the 2020 season, the Bills are 10-1 inside the division while the Jets haven't won a division contest. With a win or a Patriots loss to the Dolphins, the Bills would secure their second-consecutive division championship. HC Robert Saleh said this week that the Jets will head into an environment that will be sold out, loud and cold and everything that you dream of as a youngster in terms of going into a stadium that is going to be live and juiced. Can the young Jets, the only team in the NFL to have six rookies play at least 400 snaps on offense or defense, rise to the occasion and put some late-game pressure on a team that is strangely 0-5 in one score games? I can't wait to see how this ever-developing group responds to the moment.