How Many Teams Can Win the AFC in 2023? 

RL: Robert Saleh says six to eight teams realistically have a chance to win the championship. That would mean three to four in the AFC. That's a pretty small pool of candidates. Kansas City and Cincinnati were last year's AFC finalists. Buffalo has been knocking on the door for four years. Baltimore's a perennial contender. The LA Chargers have the QB. But this question is really about the Jets. Can they realistically win the AFC in '23? Players such as Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall, the improved WR room, Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley, Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed say yes. The tough overall schedule, the tough primetime sked, more than a decade not even making the playoffs say not so fast. "I do think we are one of those teams," Saleh says, but in the same sentence adds, "none of it matters unless we take care of it today." I'll go along with the coach, but I'll have a much better answer in November, once we see if the Green & White have taken care of it for 10 weeks of todays, and in particular have shown that they can win a division title. Beating the Bills twice, on opening night and on the road in Week 11, would provide a lot more input to better answer this poser.