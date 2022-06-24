How Many Sacks and Takeaways Will the Jets Get in 2022 Season?

EA: Last season, the Jets had 14 takeaways and 33 sacks, which placed them 31st and tied for 25th in league rankings. The takeaway statistic is far more important than the sack number because you can force quarterbacks into mistakes with pressure and hits. The Jets will be significantly improved in both categories in the second season in the Robert Saleh/Jeff Ulbrich system. Familiarity is a plus, but the Jets will also head to training camp with a lot more pieces up front and in the back end. Carl Lawson is expected back healthy, the Jets signed Jacob Martin in free agency, and they also added Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons in the draft. At cornerback, rookie Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and veteran D.J. Reed are going to embrace the challenge of going 1-on-1 with any receiver. This D-line and the back end will depend on each other. Saleh said last August: "That's what we all gear into, sacks, sacks, sacks, but when you're disrupting the quarterback, you're disrupting the game. It's a two-way street, though. I've said it before, the D-line's job is to disrupt the quarterback. The backend's job is to make sure that quarterback hitches before playing tight, aggressive coverage. If that ball hitches, if that quarterback hitches, looking to No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, that's where the D-line comes back into play and makes them pay a price for holding onto it." At minimum, I see the Jets sack number going up by 10 to 43 and a takeaway rise from 8 to 22. There is no reason this defense can't get to the middle of the pack in taking away the ball. Last season, three teams tied for 14th in the NFL with 22 takeaways.