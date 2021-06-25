Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: How many points per game will the Jets average in 2021?

EA: Last season, the Jets averaged an NFL-low 15.2 points a game. Conversely, the Atlanta Falcons ranked in the middle of the league (16th out of 32 teams) with a 24.8 PPG clip. That speaks to where we are right now and all four of last season's conference champion participants (Green Bay, No. 1: 31.8; Buffalo, No. 2: 31.3; Tampa Bay No. 3: 30.8; and Kansas City, No. 5: 29.5) ranked in the top five in regular-season scoring. The Jets, who could start rookie Zach Wilson in Week 1 at Carolina, have made a lot of improvements on offense in front of and around this highly skilled quarterback. The depth is better along the offensive line and Alijah-Vera Tucker was among the cleanest prospects in the entire draft class. The RB group might not have a superstar, but there are multiple intriguing options with varied skill sets. Arguably the most improved unit is at wide receiver as the free-agent signings of Corey Davis and Keelan Cole plus the drafting of the dynamic Elijah Moore have flipped things considerably. New OC Mike LaFleur was in San Francisco last season and that 49ers club managed 23.5 points a contest despite starting three quarterbacks (Nick Mullens, 8; Jimmy Garoppolo 6; and C.J. Beathard, 2). This offensive attack will be much different for a plethora of reasons and the Jets don't have a George Kittle or a Kyle Juszczyk as LaFleur has graduated from passing game coordinator to OC. Robert Saleh loves the scheme and nobody can deny the talent upgrades. It's reasonable to expect the Jets to make a significant jump in scoring by a touchdown per game.