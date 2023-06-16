How Many Games Will the Jets Win in the 2023 Season? 

EA: I think the Jets' floor is 9 wins and the ceiling is 14 victories. Barring catastrophic injury, the likely landing spot is between 10 and 13. The Jets have one of the NFL's top rosters and they'll have a revved-up Aaron Rodgers ready to make his mark. An NFL early-season surprise in 2022, the Jets won't be sneaking up on anybody this season as expectations have changed. If you review the Jets' first 11 matchups before December, all those games could be one-possession affairs. The Jets will be expected to beat the Patriots at home in Week 4, but New England has won the past 14 head-to-head meetings in the regular season. As of now, the Jets are slight underdogs in three of their first four games (vs. Buffalo, at Dallas, vs. Kansas City). There are a lot of good teams and most of them are in the AFC. After a three-game win improvement in 2022, I'll give the Jets a five-game win jump in the 2023 season and I see them finishing 12-5. I won't be surprised if the division title comes down to tiebreakers.