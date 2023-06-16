How Many Games Will the Jets Win in the 2023 Season? 

Green & White Won 7 Games in 2022; Aaron Rodgers Led Packers to 13 Wins Each Season From 2019-21

Jun 16, 2023 at 08:10 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
IMG_4914
by Eric AllenEthan GreenbergRandy Lange & Caroline Hendershot
q-series-win-total-E_SS3_7805_1

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: How many games will the Jets win in the 2023 season?

EA: I think the Jets' floor is 9 wins and the ceiling is 14 victories. Barring catastrophic injury, the likely landing spot is between 10 and 13. The Jets have one of the NFL's top rosters and they'll have a revved-up Aaron Rodgers ready to make his mark. An NFL early-season surprise in 2022, the Jets won't be sneaking up on anybody this season as expectations have changed. If you review the Jets' first 11 matchups before December, all those games could be one-possession affairs. The Jets will be expected to beat the Patriots at home in Week 4, but New England has won the past 14 head-to-head meetings in the regular season. As of now, the Jets are slight underdogs in three of their first four games (vs. Buffalo, at Dallas, vs. Kansas City). There are a lot of good teams and most of them are in the AFC. After a three-game win improvement in 2022, I'll give the Jets a five-game win jump in the 2023 season and I see them finishing 12-5. I won't be surprised if the division title comes down to tiebreakers.

EG: Assuming the injury bug doesn't bite hard, I think you're looking at double-digit wins. The Jets have a difficult schedule and play in one of the NFL's most-challenging divisions. With the addition of QB Aaron Rodgers aside, the 2023 Jets are an improved group from 2022. With Rodgers, expectations heighten. He led the Packers team to 13 wins in three consecutive seasons (2019-21) before an 8-9 record last season while playing through a thumb injury. The first half of the Green & White's schedule is a bear, but the Jets have the talent to be a contender with superstars and superstar potential on offense and defense in Rodgers, WR Garrett Wilson, DT Quinnen Williams and CB Sauce Gardner.

Through the Lens | Best of the 2023 Offseason Program

See the top images of the Jets during the 2023 offseason program.

E_SS1_0905
1 / 103
E_JB1_8962
2 / 103
JB1_5973
3 / 103
JB1_6140
4 / 103
E_SS1_2634
5 / 103
JB1_5845
6 / 103
E_SZ2_9785
7 / 103
JB1_5255
8 / 103
E_SZ2_9849
9 / 103
E_SZ2_9646
10 / 103
JB1_3648
11 / 103
E_SZ2_8173
12 / 103
E_SZ2_8195
13 / 103
E_SZ2_9266
14 / 103
E_SZ2_9171
15 / 103
E_SS1_0920
16 / 103
E_SS1_3066
17 / 103
E_SZ2_8640
18 / 103
E_SZ1_1513
19 / 103
E_SS1_2312
20 / 103
E_SZ2_7852
21 / 103
E_SS1_1835
22 / 103
E_SZ1_4343
23 / 103
E_SZ2_8117
24 / 103
E_SZ2_6842
25 / 103
E_SS1_5692
26 / 103
E_SZ2_7821
27 / 103
E_SZ2_6858
28 / 103
E_SZ2_6707
29 / 103
E_SZ2_6786
30 / 103
E_SZ2_4880
31 / 103
E_SZ2_6585
32 / 103
E_SZ1_1628
33 / 103
E_SZ2_6502
34 / 103
E_SZ2_5279
35 / 103
E_SZ2_6542
36 / 103
E_SZ2_5185
37 / 103
E_SZ2_0132
38 / 103
E_SZ2_4862
39 / 103
E_SZ1_9817
40 / 103
E_SS1_4099
41 / 103
E_SZ1_1394
42 / 103
E_SZ1_6488
43 / 103
E_SZ1_9624
44 / 103
E_SZ1_5791
45 / 103
E_SZ1_7958
46 / 103
E_SZ1_6470
47 / 103
E_SZ1_1429
48 / 103
E_SZ1_5546
49 / 103
E_SZ1_1210
50 / 103
E_SZ1_0014
51 / 103
E_SS3_8376
52 / 103
E_SS1_9169_1
53 / 103
E_SS3_8347
54 / 103
E_SS1_9657
55 / 103
E_SS1_9746
56 / 103
E_SS1_9867
57 / 103
E_SS1_9921
58 / 103
E_SS1_9216
59 / 103
E_SS1_9779
60 / 103
E_SS1_9495
61 / 103
E_SS1_8474
62 / 103
E_SS1_8764
63 / 103
E_SS1_8876
64 / 103
E_SS1_8431
65 / 103
E_SS1_8328
66 / 103
E_SS1_7492
67 / 103
E_SS1_7548
68 / 103
E_SS1_7768
69 / 103
E_SS1_7620_1
70 / 103
E_SS1_6292
71 / 103
E_SS1_7182
72 / 103
E_SS1_4482
73 / 103
E_SS1_6127
74 / 103
E_SS1_6699
75 / 103
E_SS1_5221
76 / 103
E_SS1_6012
77 / 103
E_SS1_5658_2
78 / 103
E_SS1_4357
79 / 103
E_SS1_3038
80 / 103
E_SS1_5308
81 / 103
E_SS1_4661
82 / 103
E_SS1_2154
83 / 103
E_SS1_1277
84 / 103
E_SS1_1526
85 / 103
E_SS1_1077
86 / 103
E_SS1_1828
87 / 103
E_SS1_1601
88 / 103
E_SS1_1056
89 / 103
E_SS1_0738_1
90 / 103
E_SA106608
91 / 103
E_SS1_1329
92 / 103
E_SS1_1048
93 / 103
E_SA106671
94 / 103
E_SS1_1228
95 / 103
E_SS1_0498
96 / 103
E_JB1_9307
97 / 103
E_SS1_0309
98 / 103
E_SS1_0329
99 / 103
E_SA106992
100 / 103
E_JB1_4490
101 / 103
E_SA106834
102 / 103
E_JB1_9017
103 / 103
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

RL: I'm only going to say double-digit victories for the Jets in '23. Ten-plus wins would mark a steady improvement from 2 wins in 2020 to four in Robert Saleh's first season at the helm to 7 last season. And what would 10-plus wins mean? In all likelihood, the team's first postseason berth since 2010. Consider that in the first two seasons of 17-game schedules, teams reached 10 or more wins 21 times, and all 21 qualified for the playoffs. Now, is the Jets' schedule potentially difficult? Yes. Will the pressure of the NFL's national spotlight be on the Green & White all season? Yes. But is Aaron Rodgers in the house? Yes. And will the Saleh "All Gas No Brake" Jets keep making progress? Yes.

CH: I think the Jets will win 11 games. The first half of the schedule before the bye week is going to be a challenge facing the Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, and going on the road to Dallas. The thing that I am keeping my eye on is the four short weeks that the Jets will encounter. The opening week on "Monday Night Football" against the Bills to playing in Dallas on the following Sunday will be hard. In November, playing the Chargers at home on "MNF" and then flying to Las Vegas to play the Raiders the next Sunday. A difficult stretch begins in Week 16 when the Jets play the Commanders at home on Christmas Eve then play the Browns in Cleveland on "Thursday Night Football." It's late in the season, around the holidays, and lots of travel included. I expect the Jets will thrive under the pressure of 8 road games and 6 primetime games this season.

Related Content

news

Mecole Hardman Jr. 'Can't Wait' to Hit the Ground Running at Training Camp

Jets WR's Summer Goal: Complete Rehab, Start Practicing with Aaron Rodgers and New Teammates

news

Jets TE C.J. Uzomah Has Goals: 'Win the Division and the Super Bowl'

Veteran Says QB Aaron Rodgers Is a 'Health Freak'

news

Where Are They Now: Donald Jones

Catch Up with the Jets Legend fromWashington

news

Jeff Ulbrich Believes Aaron Rodgers Will Elevate Jets Defense

Defensive Coordinator Says Next Step for Sauce Gardner Is Interceptions

news

Notebook | Jets ST Coordinator Brant Boyer Vows to Clean Up Punt Coverage

It's Special: Gunner Justin Hardee and Punter Thomas Morstead Reunited

news

Jets TEs Coach Ron Middleton on Aaron Rodgers: 'I've Never Been Around a QB Like Him'

Calls Old Friend, OC Nathaniel Hackett, 'Smart, Innovative and Hard Nosed'

news

Jets Sign S Adrian Amos

Veteran Has Started All 82 Regular Season Games in the Last 5 Years

news

WR Allen Lazard Encouraged to 'Develop Championship Mindset'

'Playing With Rodgers Is a Huge Honor and a Privilege' He Said

news

Jets Super Bowl III Kicker Jim Turner Dies at 82

Memorable 1968 Season Ended with Orange Bowl Heroics; Set Records for Green & White and Broncos

news

Jets' Will McDonald Feeling More 'Comfortable' Heading Into Training Camp

First-Round Pick Out of Iowa State 'Looks the Part'; Wants to Gain Weight

news

3 Takeaways from OTAs | Jets Set for Training Camp After Productive Spring

Aaron Rodgers Impressed by Trio of Young WRs; Robert Saleh Preparing for Heightened Expectations

Advertising