How Has the AFC East Landscape Changed in the Offseason?

EA: I think a tight battle for the No. 2 slot in the division is on the horizon. The Patriots won 10 games in 2021, but the defense will feel the loss of CB J.C. Jackson (LA Chargers) in free agency. What will QB Mac Jones's second season look like with longtime Patriots OC Josh McDaniels running the Raiders now? This team is dangerous with Bill Belichick and has some quality players, but it will be hard-pressed for a return trip to the postseason. The Dolphins went 9-8 last season and should continue to be a tough out. Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead were huge offensive pick-ups and they kept Emmanuel Ogbah in the fold while signing edge Melvin Ingram. The jury is still out on QB Tua Tagovailoa plus the Dolphins have a new HC in former 49ers OC Mike McDaniel, so adjustments will be made in South Florida. The Jets had an outstanding offseason, resulting in major facelifts at TE (C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert) and CB (Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner and D.J. Reed). The O-line added a Pro Bowler in LG Laken Tomlinson, plus playmakers Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall were selected in the draft. The pass rush promises more heat with the return of Carl Lawson, plus the addition of first-round pick Jermaine Johnson. If Zach Wilson trends upward, the Green & White should be right there with the Pats and Dolphins. Buffalo will work in a new OC in Ken Dorsey, but Dorsey was Josh Allen's QB coach. The team signed prolific sack artist Von Miller to bolster its pass rush and with Allen leading the way, the Bills are the betting favorites to not only win the AFC East but the Super Bowl.