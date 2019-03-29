How ESPN's Sal Paolantonio Believes the Jets Changed the Balance of Power 

The Jets this offseason have added some key pieces in both players and coaches. And ESPN's Sal Paolantonio thinks those pieces could have a major impact both in the locker room and within the division.

"When I look at the offseason and I look at free agency and coaching changes, I say two things," Paolantonio told newyorkjets.com's Eric Allen at the NFL League Meetings. "Did you change the balance of power on your team, and did you change the balance of power in your division? I think the answer to the first question is definitely yes."

While adding new faces and talent to the roster is one of the most significant parts of the offseason, which the Green & White excelled in, having an individual to both lead and coach that talent towards success is even more critical.