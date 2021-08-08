How Does Zach Wilson Rate His Play at Jets' Green & White Practice?

Saleh said he didn't think the playcalling chain — going from hearing the playcall in the huddle directly from coordinator Mike LaFleur in training camp to getting the plays through his helmet headset in the practice — contributed to the lack of yards and points.

"I think it's always that way when you don't know what the call is, when you're building that relationship with the coordinator. That takes time," the coach said. "The biggest thing for him is this was under the lights, there was a crowd. I'm sure the young man wanted to do his absolute best. There's a lot of things he can take from this one. It'll be awesome to see him grow from it."

And while Wilson may have been down over his MetLife debut, he was hardly out. The second pick of April's NFL Draft knows he's got five more weeks of practices to get ready for the games that count, beginning opening day, Sept. 12, at Carolina.