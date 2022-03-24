How Does New TE Tyler Conklin Love the Jets? Let Him Count the Ways

And the suddenly new top-end tight end tandem with fellow UFA signee C.J. Uzomah pumps him up, too. Consider that Conklin's 61 receptions, 593 yards and three touchdowns with the Vikes last year and Uzomah's 49-493-5 are all career bests for those two studs and that those numbers combined equal an exceptional season of TE production: 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight TDs.

The Jets have never gotten more than 90 receptions out of the position in a season, the last time their TEs combined for 1,100-plus yards was 1975, and the last time they had nine-plus TDs from their tights was '93.

"They assured me this was part of the plan from the get-go, 'We needed two good tight ends and you two were at the top of our list,' " Conklin said. "I've heard only great things about C.J. I was watching film on him and he's a great player, but I've just heard people rave about him as a person. I just think we're going to mesh really well on the field and really well off the field, too."

Then while he spent his first four NFL seasons in Minnesota, he's a Michigander born and bred, having grown up in Chesterfield, MI and gone to college first at Division II Northwood on a basketball scholarship before transferring midway through his freshman year to FBS school Central Michigan. Oh, yeah, Robert Saleh, his new head coach, and Mike LaFleur, his new offensive coordinator, hail from the same neck of the woods.