How Do You Think Joe Douglas Will Approach Day 2 and Day 3 of the NFL Draft?

EA: As we sit here mid-Friday afternoon, the Jets are scheduled to pick once on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Douglas sits in an advantageous spot early in the second round because only the Jasonville Jaguars own a pick ahead of Green & White. But will the Jets stay at 34 or move down to acquire some more capital? I think when Rounds 2 and 3 come to a close, Douglas will end up selecting more than one time. A lot of good players remain and this is a sweet spot early in the draft. Douglas said he's open to any discussions on the trading front and we saw that Thursday. He thought it was a unique opportunity to get a top-10 player on the Jets' board in USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker, so he was aggressive in moving up nine spots in the multi-pick swap with Minnesota. Douglas is committed to fortifying that O-Line as the Jets took an offensive lineman in the first round of the draft in consecutive years for the first time since 1977-78. I believe the Jets will continue to build in front of and around Douglas' first pick in 2021, No. 2 overall selection Zach Wilson. In the short-term, the Jets GM holds the cards at the top of Round 2. Whether he stays at 34 or not, I think the Jets won't be done early in the night. And Day 3 will be extremely critical as far as developmental players, adding depth and immediate contributors on special teams.