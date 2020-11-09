How Do the Jets Match Up vs. New-Look Patriots?

EA: The only time the Jets have played in prime time this season was Week 4 against the Broncos when they had a lead in the fourth quarter that vanished late in a 37-28 loss. I think the Green & White will again put themselves in position to win late in prime time against the Patriots on Monday night. The Jets match up better with these Patriots than a lot of their previous foes. The Patriots run it well, but the Jets have been solid against the run. The concern here is DT Quinnen Williams and his hamstring, plus it will be interesting to see if Harvey Langi gets the start alongside Neville Hewitt at ILB. The Green & White have had problems against the pass, but the Patriots rank last in the NFL in pass plays of 20+ yards. The Pats yield 140.4 yards per game on the ground and you wonder if this is the game the Jets can pound it behind LT Mekhi Becton. Even if CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) is out, the Patriots will play well together in the secondary. But the Jets are expected to counter with their top three receivers — Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims — for the first time in 2020. While the Jets scoring issues have been well-documented, the Pats score just 19.4 points/game and they are 0-5 when they do not have a positive turnover margin. The Jets are +1 overall. Could this be the week?