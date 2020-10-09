How Different Will the Jets Offense Be with Joe Flacco at QB vs. Cardinals?

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: Which matchup can the Jets exploit vs. Broncos?

EA: Joe Flacco is a veteran passer who is going to set up shop in the pocket. During the first quarter of their season, the Jets have scored five offensive touchdowns, and three of those TDs came as a result of Sam Darnold's athleticism and improvisation. In Week 2 (49ers) and 3 (Colts), Darnold made wonderful plays to evade pressure before connecting with Braxton Berrios for scores. His 46-yard scamper against the Broncos in Week 4 was an amazing individual effort, escaping a sack, juking a defender in the open field and sprinting by stunned Broncos defenders for the longest run by a QB in franchise history. Flacco isn't making those plays, but he can be successful nonetheless. Like Darnold, he has a big arm. And Cool Joe is a giant at 6-6, 245 pounds who will have natural throwing lanes because of his height. The benefit of practice this week was that Flacco handled all the reps with the first team, so he and Head Coach Adam Gase had time to talk about his comfort with specific plays in the game plan. The Jets are getting healthier at the skill positions around the QB and Flacco should benefit from the expected returns of RB Le'Veon Bell and WR Vyncint Smith. If the Jets can protect him, Flacco will consistently find the open target.