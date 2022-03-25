Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: How could the Jets' moves in free agency affect the team's plans in the NFL Draft?

EA: The Jets reportedly chased a cheetah this week, offering a package of draft picks to Kansas City for playmaker Tyreek Hill. While Hill chose his native Florida and the Dolphins instead of coming to New York/New Jersey, GM Joe Douglas & Co. sent a message about the team's willingness to explore every possible avenue to improve the team. Wanting to build the through the draft, Douglas remains ready to strike on multiple fronts with valuable draft capital and financial flexibility. Hill is a game-changing unicorn, though, so will Douglas now wait until the draft to add another receiver? And if so, could it be it at No. 4 or at No. 10? With the additions of C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency, tight end no longer is a pressing need. The Jets also are in a much better place at safety after re-signing Lamarcus Joyner and bringing in thumper Jordan Whitehead. D.J. Reed is a big addition to a young, hungry CB group. The offensive line got better with Pro Bowler Laken Tomlinson and the Jets should have one of the better guard combinations in the league. If the Jets make selections with their first four picks (Nos. 4, 10, 35 and 38), they won't operate from desperation. Free agency has kept all options on the table, but wide receiver, edge rusher and cornerback may be in play early and we'll know soon enough whether the Green & White believe there are unicorns in this class.