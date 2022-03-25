How Could the Jets' Moves in Free Agency Affect the Team's Plans in the NFL Draft?

Joe Douglas' Additions Include Laken Tomlinson, C.J. Uzomah, D.J. Reed

Mar 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
by Eric AllenEthan Greenberg & Randy Lange
q-series-E_SZR31659

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: How could the Jets' moves in free agency affect the team's plans in the NFL Draft?

EA: The Jets reportedly chased a cheetah this week, offering a package of draft picks to Kansas City for playmaker Tyreek Hill. While Hill chose his native Florida and the Dolphins instead of coming to New York/New Jersey, GM Joe Douglas & Co. sent a message about the team's willingness to explore every possible avenue to improve the team. Wanting to build the through the draft, Douglas remains ready to strike on multiple fronts with valuable draft capital and financial flexibility. Hill is a game-changing unicorn, though, so will Douglas now wait until the draft to add another receiver? And if so, could it be it at No. 4 or at No. 10? With the additions of C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency, tight end no longer is a pressing need. The Jets also are in a much better place at safety after re-signing Lamarcus Joyner and bringing in thumper Jordan Whitehead. D.J. Reed is a big addition to a young, hungry CB group. The offensive line got better with Pro Bowler Laken Tomlinson and the Jets should have one of the better guard combinations in the league. If the Jets make selections with their first four picks (Nos. 4, 10, 35 and 38), they won't operate from desperation. Free agency has kept all options on the table, but wide receiver, edge rusher and cornerback may be in play early and we'll know soon enough whether the Green & White believe there are unicorns in this class.  

EG: I don't think any of the free-agent moves preclude the Green & White from drafting at the same position(s), but I'd be surprised if the team selected a tight end in the first three rounds after double dipping by signing C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. For what it's worth, those guys were each fifth-round picks and I wouldn't be shocked to see GM Joe Douglas address the position on Day 3 of the draft, even though the team's depth has been significantly upgraded. But when you look at the other signings — like CB D.J. Reed, and safeties Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner -- I wouldn't be surprised if the team added to the secondary especially in the first two days. Keep in mind, however, Douglas' earliest selection of a defensive player was S Ashtyn Davis in Round 3 in 2020. That, in my opinion, is likely to change in 2022. At OL with the addition of Laken Tomlinson, the Jets' guards are set. And the depth was bolstered with the re-signing of Dan Feeney, but Douglas will never shy away from adding talent to the OL whether that's at No. 4 overall or in undrafted free agency at any position up front. That brings us to the D-line. Jacob Martin was added, but Douglas could definitely add to the line with the depth of this pass-rush class. All options still remain on the table in the draft. I do think it's telling that the team was in the Tyreek-Hill-trade sweepstakes.

Gallery | Behind the Scenes with the Jets Free Agency Signings

See the top photos of the newest additions to the Jets roster during their first day at 1 Jets Drive.

TE C.J. Uzomah
1 / 33

TE C.J. Uzomah

CB D.J. Reed
2 / 33

CB D.J. Reed

OL Laken Tomlinson
3 / 33

OL Laken Tomlinson

S Jordan Whitehead
4 / 33

S Jordan Whitehead

TE Tyler Conklin
5 / 33

TE Tyler Conklin

DE Jacob Martin
6 / 33

DE Jacob Martin

TE C.J. Uzomah
7 / 33

TE C.J. Uzomah

OL Laken Tomlinson
8 / 33

OL Laken Tomlinson

TE Tyler Conklin
9 / 33

TE Tyler Conklin

CB D.J. Reed
10 / 33

CB D.J. Reed

OL Laken Tomlinson
11 / 33

OL Laken Tomlinson

S Jordan Whitehead
12 / 33

S Jordan Whitehead

TE C.J. Uzomah
13 / 33

TE C.J. Uzomah

DE Jacob Martin
14 / 33

DE Jacob Martin

TE C.J. Uzomah
15 / 33

TE C.J. Uzomah

CB D.J. Reed
16 / 33

CB D.J. Reed

TE C.J. Uzomah
17 / 33

TE C.J. Uzomah

DE Jacob Martin
18 / 33

DE Jacob Martin

TE C.J. Uzomah
19 / 33

TE C.J. Uzomah

OL Laken Tomlinson
20 / 33

OL Laken Tomlinson

TE C.J. Uzomah
21 / 33

TE C.J. Uzomah

DE Jacob Martin
22 / 33

DE Jacob Martin

TE C.J. Uzomah
23 / 33

TE C.J. Uzomah

S Jordan Whitehead
24 / 33

S Jordan Whitehead

TE C.J. Uzomah
25 / 33

TE C.J. Uzomah

OL Laken Tomlinson
26 / 33

OL Laken Tomlinson

TE Tyler Conklin
27 / 33

TE Tyler Conklin

CB D.J. Reed
28 / 33

CB D.J. Reed

TE C.J. Uzomah
29 / 33

TE C.J. Uzomah

TE Tyler Conklin
30 / 33

TE Tyler Conklin

S Jordan Whitehead
31 / 33

S Jordan Whitehead

TE Tyler Conklin
32 / 33

TE Tyler Conklin

DE Jacob Martin
33 / 33

DE Jacob Martin

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

RL: Only the obvious here. It seems unlikely now that the Jets will dip into the good tight end group in the draft, not after signing C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. The two combined for 110 catches and 1,086 yards for their teams last season — the last time the Jets had close to those numbers in a returning group of TEs was in the Richard Caster/Jerome Barkum "era" in 1972-76, and that almost doesn't count since Barkum was listed as a WR, not a TE, until 1977. The other impact comes not from the Jets' FA moves but from Miami's trade for Tyreek Hill, coupled with Jared Allen teamed with Stefon Diggs in Buffalo and Mac Jones' followup to his strong rookie season as New England's QB. The Jets are thought to be in the edge rusher market and that hasn't changed. They brought in two excellent DBs in CB D.J. Reed and S Jordan Whitehead, and they have their young stable of CBs that is now a year older. But they may well consider a top corner in the draft to help them keep pace with the AFC East air attacks heading their way come the 2022 NFL season.

Related Content

news

Jets Re-Sign OL Dan Feeney

Veteran Lineman Started 3 Games on Green & White O-Line in 2021
news

Jets Re-Sign QB Joe Flacco

Veteran Signal-Caller Started 1 Game for Green & White in 2021
news

How Does New TE Tyler Conklin Love the Jets? Let Him Count the Ways

Coming Off a Career Year with Vikes, He Can't Wait to Get Going with Zach Wilson, C.J. Uzomah and OC Mike LaFleur
news

Where Are They Now: Mark Gunn

Catch Up with the Former Defensive Lineman from Pitt
news

Notebook | Jets Filled Holes on Offense and Defense in Free Agency

QB Zach Wilson Gets More Tools in OL Laken Tomlinson; TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin 
news

Jets DE Jacob Martin: 'I Love Everything About This Organization'

Signed in Free Agency, Young Edge Rusher Fits HC Robert Saleh's D-Line Blueprint
news

Jets Re-Sign FB Nick Bawden

Fullback Played in 9 Games in 2021
news

4 Glimpses into New Jets G Laken Tomlinson's Approach to Football and Life

He's Seemingly Indestructible on the Field and Has Several Community-Minded Pursuits off the Field
news

Jets QB Mike White Signs RFA Tender

Former Cowboys QB Joined Cam Newton As First 2 Players in NFL History to Throw for More than 400 Yards in First Career Start; Threw for 405 Yards, 3 TDs in Win vs. Bengals
news

Jets' New CB D.J. Reed: 'My Story, I'm Still Writing It'

Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Played Under Robert Saleh From 2018-19
news

Jets Re-Sign OL Conor McDermott

Veteran O-Lineman Started 3 Games in 2021, Had Touchdown Reception vs. Jacksonville 
Advertising