How Can the Jets Spoil the Steelers' Playoff Hopes?

RL: Whether the Jets are treating this game as if they're spoilers (the popular notion) or as if they're in the playoff hunt (Jamal Adams' spin), the upshot is the same: to help spoil the Steelers' playoff hopes, beat them at MetLife on Sunday. That sounds like a tall order, considering the Jets are 5-9 and the Steelers 8-6 and an essentially neutral field figures to lie ahead when the Black & Gold fans fill the stands alongside the Green & White faithful. But in three of the last four games in the Meadowlands, the Jets have defeated Pittsburgh. In 2003, it was the Curtis Martin snow game, in '07 the seven-sack OT blitzing of Ben Roethlisberger led by DT Dewayne Robertson's 2.5 sacks, and in '14 S Jaiquawn Jarrett's career game, once again vanquishing Big Ben & Co. So this year, the Jets should do a casting call from all three playbooks. Who plays Curtis? That's easy. Le'Veon Bell said he's got no animosity toward his old team, but maybe it would feel good to bust out with his first 100-yard rushing game as a Jet and simultaneously boost Sam Darnold and the play-action passing game. The D-Rob role? Former Steeler Steve McLendon is another natural but the D-line can pass the script around among first-round pick Quinnen Williams (if he plays), undrafted rookie Kyle Phillips, et al., in the front line. And now-two-time-Pro Bowler Jamal Adams in his expected return from an ankle injury is a step up in class from Jaiquawn but the effect can be the same: at least one sack (two for the NFL's DBs sack record), two picks, a fumble recovery and double-digit tackles. Fill in around these guys with Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder on offense, Jordan Jenkins and Marcus Maye on defense, another big special teams showing led by Braxton Berrios and Vyncint Smith returns, and voila, Jets "playoff hopes" rise and Steelers' hopes go on life support.