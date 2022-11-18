How Can the Jets Earn Redemption Against the Patriots?

RL: Well, a win of course. And most if not all of the Jets reject the word "redemption" in this case. But for the best outcome, it would be most beneficial to see the unhelpful things diminished — interceptions, strip sacks, roughing penalties, 3-and-outs — and the good things continue out of the bye — relentless pass rush, more takeaways off of strips and picks, optimal running game, strong finish. And the secret ingredient could be the Jets' special teams play. Two weeks ago, giveaways, punt coverage, a shanked punt and the like allowed the Patriots to chalk up an average drive start of their 43.1-yard line. Since 1990, when the Jets allow opponents an average start at their 40 or better, their record is 0-31. The last three times they let that happen, it was against the Pats, at Foxboro in '19 and at home in '21 and this year. Better ST play and situational execution against one of the NFL best teams at those pursuits year in and year out could be the final brushstroke on an exquisite victory mural come late Sunday afternoon

CH: The best way the Jets can earn redemption against the Patriots is eliminating self-inflicted errors. In the Week 8 loss against the Patriots, the Jets had 3 interceptions, four penalties and a missed field goal. C.J. Mosley was flagged for unnecessary roughness and John Franklin-Myers was called roughing the passer that reversed a pick-six going into halftime. Another point of emphasis for the Jets will be to run the ball. Only 15 rushing attempts in their last game against the Patriots is not the style of play the Jets succeed with. In all of the Jets' six wins this season, the lowest number of rushing attempts was 20. If they run the ball well and play a clean game, there will be redemption for the Jets.