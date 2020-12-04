How Can the Jets Beat the Raiders for a Second Consecutive Year?

EA: The Jets played excellent complementary football in their 34-3 rout of the Raiders last season. They bottled up Josh Jacobs and the run game, got off the field on third down, scored on defense and made things so difficult for Derek Carr that Head Coach Jon Gruden mercifully pulled him late in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, Sam Darnold reached 300 yards for the fourth time in his career and accounted for 3 TDs. They also used a trick play along the way, pulling out all the stops in victory. For this year's version of the Jets to be successful, they again have to be stout against the run, force a couple of turnovers and win on third down against a Carr-led offense that ranks No. 3 in that category (49.3%). While Carr has only 4 interceptions, he's fumbled 11 times this season and lost 8. On the other side of the ledger, Darnold has to protect the ball because there will be plays to be made against a Raiders defense that yields 29 points a contest. If there was a week for it all to come together for the Jets' offense, this might be it because Darnold is getting more comfortable, with each rep, with Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims. But expect a focused Raiders team this time around — they were hammered last week in Atlanta and they need a victory to realistically stay in the playoff hunt.