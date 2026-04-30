HCLTech expands Cornerstone Partnership with MetLife Stadium, New York Jets and New York Giants as an Official AI Partner

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced a new extension and expansion of its Cornerstone Partnership with MetLife Stadium, including its new designation as an Official AI Partner to the Stadium, the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

Building on its designation as the Official Digital Transformation Partner of MetLife Stadium in September 2022, the partnership now enters its next phase, with HCLTech exploring the integration of its AI-led capabilities to create intelligent, scalable solutions that enhance customer experiences and support smarter, safer, and more connected environments.

"Our partnership with MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets and the New York Giants demonstrates how strategic collaborations can drive meaningful brand impact and business outcomes," said Jill Kouri, Global Chief Marketing Officer, HCLTech. "We have created experiences that resonate with clients while strengthening HCLTech's brand presence across the strategically important Tri-State market. We look forward to building on the momentum and equity of our relationship by leveraging this multi-year extension as a model for experience-led marketing."

"HCLTech is an indispensable partner as they enable us to explore how technology can transform the customer experience in meaningful ways," said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO, MetLife Stadium. "As we continue to innovate, this collaboration will play a key role in enhancing the customer journey while continuing to ensure a secure and seamless experience."