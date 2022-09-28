HC Robert Saleh Says Rookie RT Max Mitchell Is 'Ascending at a Rapid Level'

When the Jets selected T Max Mitchell No. 111 out of Louisiana in April's NFL Draft, his evolution from starter for the Rajin' Cajuns to a potential NFL starter was believed to be a work in progress.

"We initially thought it's going to take a year or maybe two," head coach Robert Saleh said.

Five months later that plan is on the cutting-room floor.

Pressed into duty because of injuries on the offensive line, Mitchell has become the Green & White's starting right tackle, starting the first three games of the regular season. Saleh is impressed with the rookie.

"With regards to technique and strength, he has just been ascending at a rapid level," he said. "Which is pretty cool."

At the start of camp Mitchell was a rookie low on the depth chart. Veteran George Fant started at left tackle and T Mekhi Becton was on the right side. Then, Becton went down with a season-ending knee injury. The Jets signed LT Duane Brown and Fant went back to the right side.

Days before the regular-season opener, Brown landed on the injured reserve and Fant moved again. Mitchell found himself looking across the line of scrimmage at the Baltimore Ravens' defensive front in Week 1.