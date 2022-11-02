HC Robert Saleh says Bills QB Josh Allen is 'Arguably One of the Best Quarterbacks'

DL Quinnen Williams: ‘He's Basically a Running Back That Can Throw the Ball’

Nov 02, 2022 at 05:54 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ1_5377-saleh-thumb

As the Jets prepare to face the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, they have focused on Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen and his arm – but also his legs.

Since the Bills selected Allen No. 7 in the 2018 draft, the Wyoming product has been one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. This season, Allen's 306 rushing yards are No. 4 among quarterbacks, he has thrown for league-leading 2,329 yards and is No. 3 with 17 touchdowns passes.

"Allen stands in there and people just bounce off of him," HC Robert Saleh said. "He can make every throw. He can work off-schedule. He can work on-schedule. He is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in football right now."

DL Quinnen Williams and CB Sauce Gardner compared Allen's rushing ability to going against Ravens QB and perennial dual-threat Lamar Jackson.

"Playing a quarterback like that is similar to playing a guy as electrifying as Lamar Jackson earlier in the season," Williams said. "It is hard playing against a quarterback like that. Especially a guy that can throw the ball with a great arm like him and run the ball as elite as him."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Wednesday Practice of Bills Week

See the top photos from Wednesday's practice leading up to the Bills game.

E_SS1_0438
1 / 29
E_SS1_0608
2 / 29
E_SS1_1218
3 / 29
E_SS1_2201
4 / 29
E_SS2_9837
5 / 29
E_SS1_1795
6 / 29
E_SS2_9859
7 / 29
E_SS1_0197
8 / 29
E_SS1_2340
9 / 29
E_SS1_2633
10 / 29
E_SS1_0577
11 / 29
E_SS1_1050
12 / 29
E_SS2_9774
13 / 29
E_SS1_1007
14 / 29
E_SS1_1903
15 / 29
E_SS1_2100
16 / 29
E_SS1_0296
17 / 29
E_SS1_1992
18 / 29
E_SS1_1399
19 / 29
E_SS1_1244
20 / 29
E_SS1_0903
21 / 29
E_SS1_0213
22 / 29
E_SS1_0506
23 / 29
E_SS1_0669
24 / 29
E_SS1_0422
25 / 29
E_SS1_0477
26 / 29
E_SS1_0325
27 / 29
E_SS1_0346
28 / 29
E_SS1_1749
29 / 29
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In Week 1, the Jets held Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, to 17 yards rushing on 6 attempts, sacked him twice and came away with an interception.

But, unlike Jackson, Allen's size (6-5, 237) presents a unique challenge. Allen has rushed for 207 yards after contact this season according to PFF, more than a third of his total.

"He is bigger," Williams said in comparison to the NFL's other dual-threat QBs. "He is huge. He is like 6-5. He can stiff arm, can run the ball, can jump, can hurdle, He is basically a running back that can throw the ball."

The Bills are second in the NFL in scoring, averaging 29 points per game, thanks in large part to Allen's ability to create explosives with his legs, but more notably his arm.

Allen has averaged 8.3 yards per pass attempt this season, and completed a 98-yard touchdown pass in Week 5 against the Steelers.

"He is good man," Williams said. "He is an elite quarterback, especially when he throws deep balls. Super powerful. Going against him is going to be a big challenge."

To prepare, the Jets defense has focused on executing and limiting mistakes.

"We need to be focusing on ourselves," Quinnen Williams said. "Focus on the small details as a team because he likes to exploit the small details. He will catch you slipping."

LB Quincy Williams added: "You have got to capture his arm and the ball. I had him wrapped up and running to the sideline last year, but he still threw a touchdown. You got to home in on finding the ball. And when he takes off running, you got to treat him like a runner."

Allen threw for four touchdowns and an interception, and ran for 66 yards in the Bills two wins against the Jets last season.

After adding talented playmakers through the draft and free agency, Saleh believes the Jess are better equipped to match up this season.

"We feel good about our defense," Saleh said. "We feel like we have added speed, there is a lot more experience. It is year two, so we are a lot more precise in how we do things. It is still going to be a tremendous challenge."

Related Content

news

3 Things to Know | Week 9 Jets vs. Bills

Green & White's Strong Defense Faces a Potent Offense

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Bills - Wednesday

OT Duane Brown (Shoulder) Limited at Practice, WR Corey Davis (Knee) DNP

news

When Do the Jets Expect RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker to Be Back to Full-Strength?

Jets GM Joe Douglas Confident in OL Depth; Adds T Mekhi Becton Has Been Rehabbing Every Day

news

Jets Two New Tight Ends Always Looking for an Edge

In College, Tyler Conklin Played Against and With Bills' QB Josh Allen

news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Remain In Top 14 After Week 8

Pro Football Talk Ranks Jets at No. 11 Following Week 8

news

Joe Douglas on Trade Deadline: These Were the Right Two Moves for Us

Jets GM Says Elijah Moore Has a 'Bright Future' with Team; Denzel Mims' Hard Work 'Paying Off'

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Bills

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Home Game Against Buffalo

news

After 5-3 Start, Jets GM Joe Douglas Says 'It's Not Getting Any Easier'

With the Jets at 5-3, Douglas Says Zach Wilson "Is Our Quarterback"

news

Jets Trade DE Jacob Martin to Broncos

Joe Douglas Acquires 2024 4th-Round Pick in Exchange for Veteran D-Lineman, 2024 5th-Round Selection

news

First Look | Week 9 Jets vs. Bills

Josh Allen, Von Miller Come to MetLife Stadium for First Meeting of 2022 Season

news

Notebook | Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson Is a 'Big Part' of Why the Jets Are 5-3

C.J. Mosley (13 Tackles) Leading a Defense That Is Among the Best in the NFL

Advertising