HC Robert Saleh says Bills QB Josh Allen is 'Arguably One of the Best Quarterbacks'

To prepare, the Jets defense has focused on executing and limiting mistakes.

"We need to be focusing on ourselves," Quinnen Williams said. "Focus on the small details as a team because he likes to exploit the small details. He will catch you slipping."

LB Quincy Williams added: "You have got to capture his arm and the ball. I had him wrapped up and running to the sideline last year, but he still threw a touchdown. You got to home in on finding the ball. And when he takes off running, you got to treat him like a runner."

Allen threw for four touchdowns and an interception, and ran for 66 yards in the Bills two wins against the Jets last season.

After adding talented playmakers through the draft and free agency, Saleh believes the Jess are better equipped to match up this season.