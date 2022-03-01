HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'He Made Tremendous Improvement'

Q: What was done differently between the 2020 and 2021 draft classes?

A: I can't speak for the 2020 draft, I know there's more to it than just looking at this season, that it didn't go the way the group wanted. But there's also a lot of excitement for that group. So you know their story's not done yet. As a collective, it's got to have a good offseason. I thought Ashtyn Davis came on, I think he's going to have a really nice offseason and I think he gets a little bit better. And Bryce Hall stepped in at corner and did a really nice job. Bryce Huff stepped up, an undrafted free agent. And [Javelin] Guidry was a big-time contributor. I know [Mekhi] Becton ... we'll get him back going. So I don't think the 2020 draft story is written yet. It's not even close to it.

When you communicate to the degree that [GM] Joe [Douglas] and I and our staffs are communicating the risk becomes very, very small, the gap and disagreement is small. But when there isn't communication that's when you miss completely. I think I speak for everyone in this organization when I say we have a lot of confidence in the way we do things, our staffs have a tremendous working relationship where they're constantly speaking and watching tape together and I think because of it I feel confident that we'll be able to add some more really good players in this year's draft.

Q: To what do you attribute the success of the 2021 draft class?

A: Last year's draft class was pretty cool in the sense that the character of the individuals that we brought in are as good as any that you can find. You look at Zach Wilson and his love for football; AVT [Alijah Vera-Tucker] who eats, sleeps, breathes football; Elijah Moore same thing, just all the way down the line. Both Michael Carters, [Jamien] Sherwood, Naz [Hamsah Nasirildeen], [Brandin] Echols, [Jason] Pinnock, Jonathan Marshall, I'm sure I'm forgetting someone. But the entire group, from the character standpoint, represent and embody everything that you'd love out of a professional. Their work ethic, the way they study, the way they train, the way they practice, the way they care for their teammates. So, you look for high-character individuals.