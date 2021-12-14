HC Robert Saleh: Jets Defense 'Showing Flashes,' Needs More Consistency

Missed tackles, Ulbrich said, remain an issue -- especially in the red zone. And with the defense, statistically, that is, under a microscope after being allowing 40+ points three times in the 2021 NFL season, it might be easy for some players to check out. That certainly wasn't the case on Sunday. DT Quinnen Williams injured his shoulder, went to the locker room and returned to the game. LB C.J. Mosley was tenacious, leading all players with 17 tackles (11 solo).

"A lot of teams in our situation, a lot of veteran guys, established players, they can take that as an opportunity to protect themselves and protect their own interests and step away, not put themselves at risk," Ulbrich said. "The fact that he [Williams] goes out there and plays like he does, with the injury that he had, it just shows you how selfless he is, and how committed he is to this organization, and turning this thing around."

He added: "We are so fortunate as an organization and as a defense to have someone like C.J. Mosley. He is just, if there is an opposite of protecting yourself, he is that. He is a guy who throws his body around as much as I've seen any football player I've ever been around, coaching or playing. He's another guy that it's absolute team first, he's selfless in every way and he's tougher than #!*%."

For the Jets since Week 6's Sunday off, it has been up-and-down performances by the defense: New England scored 54 points, then a victory over Cincinnati, followed by back-to-back losses yielding 45 points in each. Then after a loss to Miami and a win at Houston, a pair of losses as the opposition scored 30+ points in each game. Against the Saints, the pass defense yielded 141 net yards, the Jets' third-best figure of the last three seasons. And through 13 games, the Jets rank 11th in sacks per pass attempt (7.06%).