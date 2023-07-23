HC Robert Saleh Expecting Jermaine Johnson to Take a 'Jump' in Year 2

Along with the improved physical condition, Johnson has a better grasp of the scheme. Going against four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers has pushed him to improve his mental game.

"Just understanding the scheme and being able to play fast," Johnson said about what's different this year. "I have been able to use my God-given abilities and hone them and play with an improved mindset and consistency."

During the first week of practices, Johnson generated several pressures against Rodgers and QB Zach Wilson. On Sunday, Johnson – wearing his No. 11 shirt – beat the opposing right tackle with a powerful move and went past Rodgers for a practice sack.

"It doesn't get better than [Rodgers] just in terms of offensive operation," Johnson said. "His hard counts, the audibles he calls and everything like that. There really is not anyone better than him on the offensive side of the ball. So, to get the hard counts he gives us and the situations he gives us, it is the best practice we can get."