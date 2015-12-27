Harris Active, Jets Healthy for Patriots





Updated, 11:48 a.m. ET

The Jets again seem in relatively fine health heading into their final home game of the regular season and their all-important home rematch against the New England Patriots.

David Harris (back) is officially active, although that seemed to be a foregone conclusion when he was declared "probable" on Friday. The only injury inactive is Dee Milliner (hamstring).

Suffice to say that all hands will be on deck for this game. A win won't clinch anything for the Jets and a loss won't eliminate them, but a win coupled with a loss either by Kansas City against Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET or Pittsburgh at Baltimore, also at 1 p.m., would put destiny back in the Jets' hands heading into the regular-season finale at Buffalo next Sunday.

Here is the Jets' full inactive list for today's game:

■ QB Bryce Petty

■ CB Dee Milliner

■ S Dion Bailey

■ LB Taiwan Jones

■ OL Dakota Dozier

■ T Ben Ijalana

■ LB Josh Martin

The Patriots' inactive list has many frontliners out with injuries:

■ WR Julian Edelman

■ S Patrick Chung

■ S Devin McCourty

■ CB Troy Hill

■ LB Jonathan Freeny

■ G Josh Kline

■ WR Danny Amendola

The Jets' captains for this game are all defensive backs: CBs Darrelle Revis, Antonio Cromartie and Buster Skrine and safeties Calvin Pryor and Marcus Gilchrist.