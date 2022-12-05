Greg Zuerlein's Kicks Went Through the Uprights but Under the Radar

Among the Jets Kicker's Milestones at Minnesota: Converting the First 60-Yard FG in Franchise History

Dec 05, 2022 at 08:15 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ2_1292-zuerlein-thumb

The fate of NFL placekickers is that unless they win — or lose — the Super Bowl, reporters and fans generally aren't busting down their doors to talk to them after wins — and especially losses.

Take Greg Zuerlein.

It was not up to any Jet to mention him unless asked by reporters. Only one player was heard to reference the Green & White footman in the U.S. Bank Stadium visitors' locker room following the Jets' 22-17 loss to the Vikings.

"The offense did a great job battling back," LB C.J. Mosley said, "and 'Z,' as always, doing a great job of making field goals."

It was up to the reporters to ask questions about Zuerlein only if they saw him as an angle to victory, which of course he wasn't.

Which was a shame because Zuerlein, a.k.a. "Greg the Leg," "Legatron" and "Z," against the Vikings had arguably one of the greatest kicking games in Jets history.

The centerpiece for the veteran, who came to the Jets as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas in March, was the longest field goal in franchise history. He lined up for a 60-yard try at the end of the first half, and he crushed it from the right hashmarks, applying the correct amount of english to have the ball veer right, then course-correct left and pass just inside and well up the right goalpost.

While Zuerlein had already hit two 60-yarders in his Rams career (including a 61-yarder at Minnesota in 2015), Jets kickers had been slow to reach that magic number. The franchise distance mark of 57 yards was reached only in 2017 by Chandler Catanzaro in Cleveland and was equaled twice by Zuerlein, the first also at Cleveland and the second last week against the Bears to set the Jets' all-time home distance record.

Besides the mortar shot, Zuerlein reached a few other milestones:

■ Before the 60-yarder, he nailed a 48-yard FG in the first quarter. In the third frame he hit from 36 and 30. In the fourth period, with 12:30 to play, he was good from 26. It was the 10th game of at least five field goals with no misses in franchise annals. Most recently, Sam Ficken went 5-for-5 in the loss to Denver in 2020. Jason Myers went 7-of-7 vs. the Colts in 2018, the all-time team mark, and was the most recent kicker to go 5-for-5 on the road, at Tennessee in '18.

■ The Vikings have the NFL's kickoff leader this season in Kene Nwangwu, who lifted his average to 25.8 yards/return in large part with a 97-yard touchdown return on Thanksgiving night vs. the Patriots. Needless to say, special teams coordinator Brant Boyer didn't want Nwangwu going to the house vs. his kick coverage team. So Zuerlein's job handling kickoffs was to make them unreturnable. Which he did: All seven of his kickoffs were touchbacks.

Only two other times in Jets history dating to 1972 have Jets kickoff specialists hit seven or more kickoffs in a game with all of them going for touchbacks. Myers was the first with a 9-for-9 day at Detroit in the 2018 opener. Zuerlein did it for the first time with a 7-for-7 game vs. Miami in October.

Most important is that Zuerlein's successes kept the Jets in the game against the Vikings until their offense kicked in and flirted with taking the lead away from the Vikings. He tied the score at 3-3 with the 48-yarder, cut the halftime deficit to 20-6 with the big 6-0, then got the Jets into a one-score game with his third through fifth FGs that made the score 20-15.

Zuerlein didn't win the game, but he did pretty well at Minnesota. Maybe in Orchard Park or back in East Rutherford, he'll be the talk of the town.

Game Gallery | Jets at Vikings | Week 13

See the best images from the Week 13 matchup between the Jets and Vikings.

E_SS1_1561
1 / 68
E_SZ2_0105
2 / 68
E_SZ2_0049
3 / 68
E_SZ2_0059
4 / 68
E_SS1_1460
5 / 68
E_SZ2_0043
6 / 68
E_SS1_1533
7 / 68
E_SS1_1688
8 / 68
E_SS1_1701
9 / 68
E_SZ4_0162
10 / 68
E_SZ2_0082
11 / 68
E_SZ4_0119
12 / 68
E_SZ2_0034
13 / 68
E_SS1_1903
14 / 68
E_SZ2_0448
15 / 68
E_SS1_1763
16 / 68
E_SZ2_0312
17 / 68
E_SZ2_0276
18 / 68
E_SZ2_0400
19 / 68
E_SS1_2286
20 / 68
E_SS1_2321
21 / 68
E_SA104777
22 / 68
E_SZ1_3028
23 / 68
E_SZ4_0523
24 / 68
E_SZ2_0621
25 / 68
E_SZ2_0736
26 / 68
E_SS1_2324
27 / 68
E_SZ2_0583
28 / 68
E_SS1_2832
29 / 68
E_SS1_2957
30 / 68
E_SZ2_0932
31 / 68
E_SZ2_1236
32 / 68
E_SZ2_1114
33 / 68
E_SZ2_0868
34 / 68
E_SZ2_1208
35 / 68
E_SZ2_0885
36 / 68
E_SS1_3603
37 / 68
E_SZ2_1292
38 / 68
E_SZ2_1334
39 / 68
E_SA104888
40 / 68
E_SA104891
41 / 68
E_SS1_3738
42 / 68
E_SS1_3862
43 / 68
E_SZ2_1726
44 / 68
E_SZ2_1742
45 / 68
E_SS1_4188
46 / 68
E_SZ2_1780
47 / 68
E_SS1_4303
48 / 68
E_SZ2_1446
49 / 68
E_SZ2_1606
50 / 68
E_SS1_4453
51 / 68
E_SS1_4535
52 / 68
E_SZ2_1957
53 / 68
E_SS1_4588
54 / 68
E_SA104915
55 / 68
E_SZ2_2332
56 / 68
E_SS1_4782
57 / 68
E_SS1_7003
58 / 68
E_SS1_5126
59 / 68
E_SZ2_2688
60 / 68
E_SA105046
61 / 68
E_SZ2_2774
62 / 68
E_SS1_5972
63 / 68
E_SS1_6381
64 / 68
E_SS1_6641
65 / 68
E_SS1_6772
66 / 68
E_SZ2_3334
67 / 68
E_SZ2_3350
68 / 68
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

3 Takeaways Jets at Vikings | Robert Saleh Points to 'Missed Opportunities' in Jets' Loss to Vikings

Green & White Struggle on 3rd Down, in Red Zone; RB Zonovan Knight Cracks 100 Scrimmage Yards

news

Jets-Vikings Game Recap | Jets Rally Late but Not Enough, Fall to Vikings 27-22

Mike White, Offense Score 1st TD with 6:45 Left, Can't Punch In 2nd TD in 2 RZ Drives in Final 2 Minutes

news

Jets' QB Mike White: 'Moral Victories Don't Count in the NFL'

Signal Caller Has Another 300-Yard Game, but Green & White Was 1 of 6 in the Red Zone

news

Jets Defenders Lament Not Being Able to Overcome 1st-Half 'Gut Punch' vs. Vikings

They Muted Minnesota in Final 30 Minutes, Kept WR Justin Jefferson Under Control, but It Wasn't Enough

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: Garrett Wilson Is 'Special'

QB Mike White on the Ohio State Product: 'He is a Fighter'

news

RB Michael Carter (Knee) Inactive for Jets as They Take On Vikings

DL Sheldon Rankins & T George Fant Are Active, Can Return to Action for Green & White This Afternoon

news

Jets-Vikings Game Preview | An Even Matchup in a Playoff Atmosphere

Some Pluses for QB Mike White, Jets Offense & Defense; QB Kirk Cousins Has Productive O, Homefield Edge

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh and His Wife, Sanaa, Are Delivering Hope and Love to Children

Through Sanna's Stars, Funds are Being Raised to Help Children Impacted by Sexual Abuse

news

5 Players to Watch When Jets Play 'Meaningful December Game' at Minnesota

Vikings Offense Poses Challenges to C.J. Mosley & Run Defense, Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed in the Secondary

news

Jets Are Among NFL's Best Defenses ... and There's More Work to Do

'D' Is 5th in Yards Allowed, 4th in Points Allowed; Quinnen Williams' Advice: Execute, Stay Consistent

news

Jets' Tyler Conklin: 'It Will Be Nostalgic to Go Back'

Former Vikings TE Returning to Minnesota, Now a Blocking 'Bash Brother' With C.J. Uzomah

Advertising