Greg Zuerlein 'Happy to Be a Part' of Robert Saleh's & Brant Boyer's Team

Needless to say, that proves nothing for how Zuerlein will fare on Saleh's Jets, but he comes to town not braggadocious about his "Greg the Leg" reputation or about how he kicked lights-out against Saleh's former teams but humble.

And that includes the offseason and summer battle with returning K Eddy Piñeiro that he has to win to be able to kick for Saleh and Boyer and Jets fans in the fall.

"I know Eddy. He's a great guy," Zuerlein said. "With specialists, I think it's a little bit different competing-wise. Whether there's a guy in the facility kicking right next to you or not, there's hundreds of guys out there that want your job. So if you're not bringing it every day and making your kicks, they're going to get rid of you anyway. Just because there's a guy right there, I don't think it really matters.

"You're always competing against yourself anyway. It's always friendly, but you know each of you are doing your best to win the job."

And Zuerlein, who clearly wants the job, is about to put some of his career guidelines to work to get that done. He didn't list them but here are three that we've pulled out of his recent conversation:

■ During practices, "Make each kick important instead of just kicking to kick. That's what I've learned."

■ In tough kicking environments, which Dallas can be and no doubt as MetLife can be the Z-man, "It's really about internalizing your focus and then making every opportunity that you can. That's all you really can do. You can't worry about outside forces."