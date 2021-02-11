Greg Van Roten Rides a Season on the Jets' O-Line Roller-Coaster

Van Roten also rode the roller-coaster of the Jets' virtually all-new offensive line that nevertheless went through nine different starting lineups with nine different starters due primarily to injuries that KO'd starters anywhere from one to five weeks at a time.

"There was no offseason, so we didn't get those 10 weeks in the spring to kind of come together as a unit," he said. "Once we got here in July, we had that abbreviated training camp, and then all of a sudden you're playing regular-season games.

"And we had a lot of different iterations up front. You'd like to keep it at one. We had seven or eight and that's tough. It's tough to have consistency when you have inconsistency among who's starting."

Despite the O-line's ups and downs, Van Roten detected improvement over the 16 games.

"It was a slow start for us, but you look at each game individually and guys grew into their roles," he said. "They started playing better, I think, toward the end of the year. We were definitely a more cohesive unit.

"It was our first year. Next year you want to be a whole lost better than your first year. That's not just positionally, that's the NFL. Your first year together, all right, there's going to be growing pains. But the second year they expect a lot. You should make a big jump. So that's what the goal is going into year two is making a big jump and being a dominant unit."

And a better line helps the quarterback and the offense play better, which leads to wins and hopefully puts fans rather than two-dimensional color cutouts of fans back into the seats at stadiums around the league. Some of those fans will be people Van Roten is quite familiar with.