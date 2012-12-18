Greg McElroy to Start at QB vs. San Diego

Sanchez — Ryan said at some point early this morning after the loss that knocked the 6-8 Jets out of the AFC playoff picture, he spoke with his '09 top draft choice and four-year starter about the move to sit him for the first time due to non-injury factors and go to McElroy.

"I never decided on the quarterback until today, who I would go with, but I let Mark know," he said. "I think anytime you do that, it's not easy, that's for sure, but in dealing with it, I told Mark that I think we need to make a change and he respected my decision."

Asked if Sanchez could return as the Jets starter for the season finale at Buffalo or further down the road, the coach said, "Really, we have two games left. I think that's where my focus is going to be. Obviously, what's past that will be determined later."

Tim Tebow — Some wanted to know why Tebow, whom the Jets traded with Denver for in March after he guided the Broncos to the playoffs in '11, wasn't called on to make Sunday's start.

"For right now I think this move, it's a move that I made that is best for our team for this game," Ryan said. "I think I have to look at what I think is best for the team and not necessarily the individual. I'll say this about Tim, and I've always said it, about the type of competitor he is. I know he wants to help this team succeed in the worst way, there's no doubt about that."

McElroy — Ryan declined to compare and contrast the reasons he felt McElroy was his best call against the pluses and minuses of Sanchez and Tebow. "I do believe it's best for our team that Greg is our quarterback," he said. "That's my opinion and I'm the guy that's making this decision. And every decision I make is based on what I believe is in the best interests of our team."

Ryan added that whether he'll have Sanchez or Tebow or both active for the Chargers game behind McElroy will be determined as this week proceeds.

Ryan deflected questions about his and his quarterback's futures following the extreme disappointment of the Titans game.