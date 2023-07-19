'Grateful' Quinnen Williams: 'A Lot of Things to Accomplish' After Re-Signing with Jets 

Another building block in Quinnen Williams' rising career was moved into place this week when the Jets' All-Pro defensive lineman signed his long anticipated contract extension on his way to becoming the even more dominant player he knows he can be.

"It means a lot, man," Williams said shortly after signing his four-year extension Tuesday to continue to anchor the Green & White's front four heading into this new season of great expectations, "just to have an organization that drafted you, first of all, see the potential that you have, be a part of this organization to go to where we all know we can go, where everybody wants to go. For them invest in me for the next four years, a huge thanks to them and I'm super grateful for it."

Williams was selected third overall in the 2019 draft and showed sure progress each of his first three seasons before erupting last season. He totaled a career-high 12 sacks — the Jets' first double-digit sacker since DL Muhammad Wilkerson also had a dozen in 2015 — notched 28 QB hits — tied for the most by any Jets defender in a season since 2001 — and received the first Pro Bowl invitation and first All-Pro recognition of his career.

And, Williams told newyorkjets.com's Caroline Hendershot, the best is yet to come.

"I've got a lot of things to accomplish," he said. "I did a lot of good things last year, but there are some things that I know I've got to get under control to be the best player I can be. ... Just small things, like diet is a big thing man. I really want to get a lot of stuff under control so I can finish games on fourth downs, finish games at the end of the year and just be able to be a dominant player."

The man known as "Q" gave credit all around for his progress to this point and his goals ahead. First on the list: head coach Robert Saleh, coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, DL coach Aaron Whitecotton and the defensive scheme, which lifted the Jets to fourth in the NFL in both total yards and points allowed last season.