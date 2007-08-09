Graham Ready for Year 3 of American Footy

Aug 09, 2007 at 04:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

72955117.jpg

Graham checks the outcome after the hold

Ben Graham says that even in his third year as a punter of footballs in the United States, he still gets an occasional curveball from the American culture.

"Nothing ceases to amaze me," the amiable Australian said after Wednesday's morning training camp practice. "Every day something comes up that's new to me."

But one thing that Jets followers shouldn't be surprised by is Graham's game. After two seasons of upper-echelon punting — his 37.9-yard net average in 2005-06 is fourth among 31 qualifying punters — he's looked even better than that this preseason.

Graham has been overshadowed a bit by Mike Nugent's maturation as a third-year placekicker, but he and Nugent were both on top of their games at that Sunday Green & White Game at Fordham.

"The workload was a little extra but I enjoyed it," Graham said. "I was punting in all situations, punting for both teams. I was punting against myself a lot of the time. But it was a great experience. It kept you on your toes and in the game a few days away from the start of the preseason."

On his 19 game-condition punts for the day, he averaged a robust 49.5 yards. And although the officials spotting of the ball despite no tackling, only touching or thudding, left a margin for error, his gross of 43.8 was pretty spiffy as well.

But here's the statistic worth mentioning about Graham's day: On those 19 punts he had no touchbacks. His most consecutive punts without a TB in his two Jets seasons is 18, and he surpassed that in a three-hour span in the north Bronx.

"I feel good. I've worked hard preparing to have a good season," Graham said. "But it's good to have your teammates around you 100 percent supporting you, busting their butts to get downfield so they can down the ball at the 2."

That may sound like an obligatory mention for his unheralded coverage team, but the Green & White's coverage needs to be heralded some more. We've already mentioned on newyorkjets.com that the Jets were the only team in the NFL not to allow a punt return of 20-plus yards last season.

"From a special teams perspective, that's a feather in your cap," Graham said. "And we also gave up no kickoff return of 40 yards or longer. I don't know how many years it's been since that's been done. It's something we're proud of."

I don't know when the last time that happened in the NFL, either, but I can report that according to Stats Inc., the Jets are the only team since at least 1994 to have yielded no 20-plus punt returns and no 40-plus kickoff returns in the same season.

Graham is helping his gunners get to those balls inside the 5 with some early unerring accuracy with his drop punts, those end-over-end kicks that frequently hit inside the 10 and bounce straight up rather than forward. At Fordham, Graham had two inside-the-5 punts (and six inside the 20).

All of these numbers and anecdotes are prelude to what's about to happen. Graham and the Jets finally get to return to the Meadowlands for their first game experience since disposing of the Raiders in the regular-season finale and moving on to the playoffs.

"I'm looking forward to it," Graham said. "Last year it was great to go scrimmage in the stadium before our first live game. Now I understand the winds and I'm preparing for what the weather conditions are like. And I cant wait to be playing in front of the home fans again."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Rookie Recap | DL Will McDonald IV Flexes Pass Rush Ability in Preseason Debut

RB Israel Abanikanda Finds the End Zone Against Browns for First TD
news

Aaron Rodgers from HOF Game Sideline: 'I'm Just a Cog' in Jets' Wheel...'I Love Our Team'

Jets QB After Visit to Hall's Bust Room: 'To Have That at the End of the Road, It's Going to Be Pretty Special'
news

Hall of Fame Game Recap | Jets Drop Preseason Opener to the Browns

Green & White Fall 21-16 to Cleveland in Canton
news

QB Zach Wilson's Start 'Something to Build On'

Former No. 2 Pick Said Aaron Rodgers Called for Long Pass vs. Browns 
news

Israel Abanikanda Runs for Some Jets Rookie Firsts but Knows More Grinding Lies Ahead

Fifth-Rounder Had the Look of a Seasoned Vet on His 10-Yard TD Dash to the Pylon in the 2nd Quarter
news

Jets' Hall of Fame Game vs. Browns Will Be for 'the Young Guys,' Not for Aaron Rodgers

QB Will Sit Out NFL's National TV Opener; HC Robert Saleh: 'We're Not Anticipating Any of Our Starters Playing'
news

Ways to Watch | Jets vs. Browns 2023 Hall of Fame Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Thursday Night's Hall of Fame Game
news

Revis Island Set for a Permanent Move to Canton 

Aaron Rodgers Praises Darrelle Revis Ahead of Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction
news

It's Finally Time for Jets DL Great Joe Klecko to Enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame

3 Decades After Becoming Eligible, Fierce, Relentless, Patient No. 73 Will Be Enshrined Saturday in Canton
news

Where Are They Now: Jamaal Westerman

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Rutgers
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner No. 23 on NFL Top 100 List

Defensive Rookie of the Year Adds Another Accolade
news

Mekhi Becton Is Feeling Confident, Comfortable and 'Ready to Go'

Jets T Eyes Starting Job; Trying to Get Better Every Day
Advertising