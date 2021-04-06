GM Joe Douglas Says 'It's a Fair Assessment' Jets Will Take QB at No. 2

With Jacksonville expected to take Clemson's Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick, at No. 2 the Jets will have their choice from among Zach Wilson of BYU, Justin Fields of Ohio State, Trey Lance of North Dakota State and Mac Jones of Alabama. Douglas, HC Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur were all in Utah recently to watch Wilson's Pro Day.

"It was good being out there at Pro Day, to speak to his representatives and say hello to members of his [Wilson's] family," Douglas said. "They [BYU] put on a great Pro Day for the entire NFL, it's a first-class organization. It was a good day out there. I'm excited about this class and quarterbacks. We have a lot of process left moving up to the draft."

Some have questioned the competition Wilson and Lance faced at the collegiate level, but Douglas had a different and unique take.

"I think you just grade the tape you have seen," he said. "Arguments can be made about strength of schedule, but that's not the player's decision. I've been around players from all levels that have been successful. We only had one all-star game this year. One of the cool things in the past has been being able to see small-school players line up against big-school players and see them compete. A Wisconsin-Whitewater player compete against a player from Alabama. I like to see how guys react. We only had that one game this year. What you try to do is evaluate a lot of the intangibles of players from smaller schools -- how they compete, their makeup, heart. Try to focus in on why this is an inexact science."

With Darnold out of the picture, Douglas did say both James Morgan, a rookie last season, and Mike White are thought of highly by the organization. He could look to add a veteran presence in the weeks and months ahead as the two QBs on the roster have never thrown a pass in an NFL game.

Douglas said that using the No. 2 pick on a QB and retaining Darnold was mulled over and would have been a more viable option had the Jets been slotted to pick later in the first round. "Where we are in the draft at No. 2 overall, we decided taking a quarterback at No. 2 and keeping Sam would not be the best decision for the organization."