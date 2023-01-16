GM Joe Douglas on Jets' Rookies: A Unique Group

Jermaine Johnson, the final of the team's three first-round picks, and Micheal Clemons, the team's final selection (Round 4), each had 2.5 sacks and took more than 300 snaps. Each also blocked a punt -- one that resulted in a safety (Week 14 at Buffalo) and a touchdown (Week 6 at Green Bay).

"We have a really deep defensive line, but Jermaine, when he had his opportunities, did a lot of positive things. … Micheal Clemons was a was a huge part of our rotation and special teams. He plays with the exact kind of strain, effort and toughness that we're looking for. A unique draft class in a positive way. Excited for all these guys to hit the ground running in Year 2."

HC Robert Saleh added of Johnson: "I know he doesn't get much fanfare, but that son of a gun's going to be good. Really good."

Third-round TE Jeremy Ruckert was the rookie with the fewest numberleast amount of snaps. The Ohio State product took 46 snaps on offense in 9 games, 19 of which came in the finale at Miami. Saleh said that Ruckert's foot injury, which caused him to miss OTAs and essentially all of training camp, left him playing catch up for most of the season.

"I'm really excited about Jeremy," Saleh said. … "With the show team and our flight school at the end of practice, what you see is an uber-athletic young man. If he can put together a really good offseason, I think people will see a damn good tight end. Not just a good one, but a really, really good tight end. He's got a really good chance."

Douglas' class was debatably the most productive in the NFL this season, something DT Sheldon Rankins believes can strengthen the franchise long into the future. Rankins, who played with New Orleans from 2016-20, sees similarities in these Jets rookies to the 2017 Saints draft class that included four-time Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore (No. 11 overall), first-team All-Pro RT Ryan Ramczyk (No. 32 overall), S Marcus Williams (Round 2), five-time Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara (Round 3), two-time Pro Bowl DL Trey Hendrickson (Round 3).