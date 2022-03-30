GM Joe Douglas: Jets 'Need to Be Playing Meaningful Games in December'

The Jets added that youthful experience around the roster — at tight end with the signings of C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, on the O-line with the arrival of Laken Tomlinson, and in the secondary with D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead.

And at one more position, one that often gets overlooked at this time of year but one that could also have a big hand in Douglas' December plans: placekicker.

"I think with where we were with the couple of moves we made recently, we expect to be playing in a lot more close games," he said. "That's why, if we're going to be playing in close games, it's important to have a good kicker. And so signing [Greg] Zuerlein and bringing Eddie [Piñeiro] back, there's going to be a nice competition there and hopefully they can be a big factor for us in some of these tighter games that we play next year."

Yet another reason for Douglas' optimism came up when he was asked about the health of tackle Mekhi Becton, who rehabbed his opening-day knee injury the rest of the entire year, and WR Denzel Mims, who struggled through illness and light production in the offseason and into the regular season.

"I'm excited, and not just Mekhi and Denzel but Jabari [Zuniga], Ashtyn [Davis], Bryce [Huff] and all the guys coming back from the 2020 and 2021 drafts, getting them back on the field with the new players we've added," he said. "A big focus for us — and I don't think this is breaking news — is that great teams, teams that are in the playoffs keep their good players healthy. So a huge focus for us will be keeping those guys healthy and keeping them on the field for those meaningful December games."

Some might say Douglas is feeling the pressure. Others might say he's feeling the cool vibe of working with owners Woody and Christopher Johnson, team president Hymie Elhai, head coach Robert Saleh and everyone else in the football wing of the Atlantic Health Training Center in spending cap dollars and draft capital to get the 2022 Jets program off and flying.