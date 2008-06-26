Giants Give PSL Details; Jets Issue Statement

Jun 26, 2008 at 02:07 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

jetsstadium-coachesclub_birdseye_exterior-2008_12_30.jpg


The New York Giants, partners with the New York Jets in the $1.6 billion New Meadowlands Stadium that will open in 2010, today unveiled some details of the Personal Seat License program for their season ticket holders at the stadium.

"We have spent months exploring our various options regarding the financing of the construction of the new stadium," John Mara, Giants president and CEO, said in an announcement released by Giants Stadium LLC.

"Given construction costs and NFL and lender requirements for paying down our debt, and after much thought and analysis, we decided this PSL program is necessary. All the net proceeds from the sale of PSLs will be used to fund construction of the new stadium."

The Jets this afternoon issued a statement on their research regarding financing for the new stadium, now under construction.

"We are currently studying the use of PSLs as a financing option for the new stadium," the Jets said. "We recently sent a survey to our season ticket holders to explore a range of seating options, pricing structures, payment terms and amenities. Once our financing plan is developed, we will share it with our season ticket holders."

The Giants' PSLs, one-time payments that guarantee the purchaser associated rights to purchase Giants season tickets, will be part of the purchase price for every stadium seat in the new building. PSL prices range from $1,000 to $20,000. Ninety percent of the seats in the upper bowl will have $1,000 PSLs. Fewer than 5,000 seats, in a building that will have a capacity of 82,500, will be at the highest price.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Awards | Offensive and Defensive MVP, Most Improved Through First 6 Games

Breece Hall, C.J. Mosley Off to Hot Start; Quinnen Williams Could Break Out in Back-Half of Season
news

Snap Count Analysis | Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern and C.J. Mosley Lead Respective Units in Snaps Played 

Six Players Played More than 85% of Snaps on Offense, Three on Defense
news

Jets Trade WR Mecole Hardman Back to Kansas City

Jets Receiving Corps Includes Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Xavier Gipson, Irvin Charles and Jason Brownlee
news

Jets PFF Grades | C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams Top LB Tandem in NFL

Bryce Huff Leads League in Pass-Rush Productivity; Thomas Morstead Off to Hot Start in 2023 Season
news

Quincy Williams 'Bought In,' and It's Paying Off

Jets LB to Younger Brother Quinnen Williams: 'I Am Going to the Pro Bowl With You'
news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Climbing During the Bye Week

Green & White Ranked In the Top 13 by Yahoo!
news

Aaron Rodgers Returns to the Sideline and Adds to His Story

HC Robert Saleh Says 'Him Being Around the Building is Infectious'
news

Aaron Rodgers Said Being on the Sideline on Sunday 'Was a Special Moment ... to Feel a Bit More Normal' 

Head Coach Robert Saleh texted Jets' QB: 'Need You Out Here, Buddy'
news

Jets Cornerbacks Craig James and Tae Hayes 'Fearless' Against Eagles

Defensive Back Pair Put Together Strong Performances Despite Uncertainty 
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets Leaned on TOs, Field Position to Topple Eagles

Green & White Rise to 3-3, Plus-5 Turnover Margin with Help from Huge 22.1-Yard Avg. Drive Start Margin
news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh, Jets Plan to 'Attack' Bye Week After Consecutive Wins

Green & White Execute Late in Games; Look to Improve on 'Details' in Red Zone
news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Win Over the Eagles

Turnovers, Sacks and Greg Zuerlein Highlight the List
Advertising