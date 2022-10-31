Garrett Wilson Quietly Continues His Progress as First-Round Gem of a Jets Selection

Early on, it didn't look like that kind of day for the Green & White offense, and Wilson, along with TE Tyler Conklin, were reasons for that. Both caught six passes, Conklin for 79 yards and both Jets touchdowns, while Wilson assembled 115 yards of offense, 85 of it coming in the first half.

The significance of the yardage for GW: After a grand entrance as a Green & White wideout in Game 2 at Cleveland — eight receptions for 102 yards and two TDs — he wasn't nearly as visible the next five games. So his Patriots game marked his second game over 100 receiving yards as a pro. And that made him only the second Jets rookie at any position to put together two 100-yard receiving games in a season. The other who leaped out with a pair of three-figure games? Al Toon, the 10th pick of the 1985 draft and a Ring of Honor inductee.

"With Corey [Davis] being out," head coach Robert Saleh said, "we had a chance to get Garrett on the field a little bit more."

Wilson didn't score this game but he played a huge role in the Jets' first 10 points. His 54-yard catch-and-run from Zach Wilson set up Greg Zuerlein's short field goal to open the game's scoring. Then his back-to-back 23- and 10-yard grabs to start the first series of the second quarter moved the Jets into plus territory and crisply on to Conklin's first TD and a 10-3 lead.

At that time the Jets offense looked like it might be ready to contribute to ending the Patriots' recent reign in the teams' rivalry. It was not to be, but Garrett Wilson sees him and his offense not taking any extended time off to ponder the lack of consistency that he spoke of.

"You play a long season, and we've got the Bills next week," Wilson said, summarizing Saleh's postgame message to his team. "So there's no taking the foot off the pedal for us. There's no real time to dwell on the loss. We've got to move on and get ready to play a really tough opponent."