Garrett Wilson: Jets Offense 'Took a Step' vs. Chiefs in Week 4 Loss

Second-Year Wideout Led Team with 9 Receptions Against Defending Super Bowl Champions

Oct 02, 2023 at 02:28 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_DC1_7028-wilson-thumb

With the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visiting MetLife Stadium for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Jets, wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard led the charge on offense in a 23-20 loss.

Wilson had 9 receptions on 14 targets for 60 yards and Lazard reeled in 3 receptions for 61 yards and his first touchdown as a Jet.

"If you can't wake up and get up for a Sunday night game against the Chiefs," Wilson said, "you don't need to be playing ball."

Down 17-0 after the first quarter, the Jets' first points came on a safety that sparked a 12-0 run. DE Bryce Huff drew a facemask penalty in the endzone that resulted in two points. The play gave the Jets the ball back and the offense began to find its groove.

On the ensuing drive, QB Zach Wilson hit G. Wilson on a crossing route for 14 yards. The next play, Z. Wilson rolled out to his right and threw a pass up the sideline to Lazard for 39 yards – his longest reception since a 42-yard grab from QB Aaron Rodgers, who was in attendance Sunday night, in Week 16 last season for Green Bay. Zuerlein capped the drive with a 31-yard field goal to cut the lead to 17-5.

G. Wilson started fast with 6 receptions for 43 yards in the first half. Playing in his 21st career game, the first-round pick in 2022 made his fifth catch with :30 seconds remaining to become the fastest Jets receiver to 100 catches – from the start of their NFL career – in franchise history.

"I thought offensively we did some things that were good," G.Wilson said. "Now it is just about starting like that and then finishing like that and everything in between. We took a step tonight."

The Jets' next possession after the field goal, other receivers got in on the action. On third-and-5 at the Kansas City 24-yard line, Wilson fired a pass to WR Randall Cobb just short of the sticks, but the veteran reached the ball out for an extra yard and a first down that put the Green & White in the red zone.

The next play, Z. Wilson faked an end around and then handed off to WR Xavier Gipson coming from the other direction. The rookie picked up 14 yards and put the Jets on the Kansas City 5-yard line. Gipson, the team's kick and punt returner, played 1 offensive snap over the first three games but was more involved at wide receiver against the Chiefs. Gipson finished with 1 reception for 4 yards and 2 rushes for 13 yards.

"It was a great play call by [Nathaniel] Hackett, but I thought everyone was making plays," he said about the run. "Everyone made the plays that came to them. I did everything I could. Cobb made a great play on third down to get the first downs. We set up the run as a group."

Game Photos | Jets vs. Chiefs | Week 4

See the best game action photos during Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

game-photos-thumb
1 / 64
E_JB2_5849
2 / 64
E_JB2_6234
3 / 64
E_JB2_5823
4 / 64
E_JB2_6169
5 / 64
E_JB2_5814
6 / 64
E_JB2_5972
7 / 64
E_JB2_6218
8 / 64
E_DC1_7028
9 / 64
E_DC1_7004
10 / 64
E_DC1_7076
11 / 64
E_DC1_7062
12 / 64
E_DC1_7093
13 / 64
E_DC1_7015
14 / 64
E_JB1_2857
15 / 64
E_DC1_7283
16 / 64
E_JB1_2820
17 / 64
E_SZ2_7683
18 / 64
E_DC1_7155
19 / 64
E_DC1_7246
20 / 64
E_SZ2_7612
21 / 64
E_SZ2_7459
22 / 64
E_JB2_6702
23 / 64
E_JB2_6984
24 / 64
E_JB3_1936
25 / 64
E_JB1_3248
26 / 64
E_JB2_7032
27 / 64
E_JB2_6831
28 / 64
E_JB2_7085
29 / 64
E_SZ2_7828
30 / 64
E_JB2_7399
31 / 64
E_DC203537
32 / 64
E_JB2_7267
33 / 64
E_JB3_2154_1
34 / 64
E_JB2_7215
35 / 64
E_JB2_7139
36 / 64
E_DC105280
37 / 64
E_DC203516
38 / 64
E_DC105289
39 / 64
E_JB2_7055
40 / 64
E_JB1_3665
41 / 64
E_JB1_4065
42 / 64
E_DC1_8291
43 / 64
E_DC1_8524
44 / 64
E_DC1_8417
45 / 64
E_DC1_8593
46 / 64
E_JB1_3613
47 / 64
E_SZ2_0070
48 / 64
E_SZ2_0155
49 / 64
E_SZ2_0137
50 / 64
E_JB2_7572
51 / 64
E_JB2_7584_1
52 / 64
E_DC1_8925
53 / 64
E_JB1_4524
54 / 64
E_DC1_8958
55 / 64
E_DC1_8676
56 / 64
E_JB1_6043
57 / 64
E_JB2_7750
58 / 64
E_DC1_9181
59 / 64
E_JB1_6385
60 / 64
E_DC1_9416
61 / 64
E_DC1_9247
62 / 64
E_DC1_9337
63 / 64
E_JB1_6324
64 / 64
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Two plays later, Wilson threw towards TE C.J. Uzomah in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown to cut the deficit, 17-12.

On the opening possession of the second half, the Jets pass catchers accounted for all 75 yards on their seven-play scoring drive that culminated in Lazard's touchdown – a 10-yard laser from Z.Wilson.

"First of all, he threw a fantastic laser to me in the endzone," Lazard said. "The safety was coming over the top about to make a play on it and I think he might have got his hand on it a little bit, I could feel him about to break it up. But Zach read the play perfectly, threw a perfect pass, so it was a great ball by him."

Z. Wilson then ran across the goal line to convert the 2-point attempt and tied the game 20-20. The 2021 first-round pick, making his third start of the season, spread the ball around to 10 different receivers in the game. On the scoring drive, he completed passes to four players.

Tight ends Jeremy Ruckert and Tyler Conklin had back shoulder catches of 23 and 25 yards respectively on the Lazard scoring drive. Conklin finished with 4 receptions for 58 yards, a season high, and Ruckert had 2 receptions for 26 yards – both career highs for the second-year player.

"The team as a whole today was very positive," Lazard said. "Not only in the second half did we get our momentum back, but we were also talking to each other on the sideline and getting our groove. We have just got to build off that and keep moving forward."

Related Content

news

Jets-Chiefs Game Recap | Green & White Can't Complete Comeback, Drop 23-20 Decision

Green & White Erases a 17-Point Deficit; Defense Holds KC to 3 Second-Half Points
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I Need to Be Better on the Little Details'

Green & White Erased a 17-Point Deficit, but Were Doomed by a Costly Miscue in Loss to Chiefs
news

Change of Script for Jets' Defense, but for a While They Went Toe to Toe with the Champs

D Was Dominant in Midgame vs. Patrick Mahomes & KC, but First & Last Quarters Told the Tale Sunday Night
news

Aaron Rodgers Will Be at MetLife Tonight to Cheer On Jets vs. Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs

Green & White Inactives Include Injured S Tony Adams and OL Wes Schweitzer Plus Veteran DL Al Woods
news

Jets-Chiefs Game Preview | Taking National Stage with Urgency 

With Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in Town; Great Challenge Awaits the Jets
news

6 Players to Watch When Jets Tackle Chiefs under the Sunday Night Lights

Green & White Hope to Get Zach Wilson Firing on All Cylinders, Keep a Lid on Patrick Mahomes & KC Offense
news

What Is the Jets' Recipe to Take Down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Kansas City Has High-Powered Offense That Features Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce
news

D.J. Reed Lauds Patrick Mahomes...but Also Knows Chiefs QB Isn't Perfect

Jets CB, Who Had a Pick-Six of 'Showtime' in College, Anticipates Lining Up Against Him on Sunday Night
news

Third Downs Key for Zach Wilson & Jets Offense Against Chiefs

Jets Signal Caller Trying to 'Learn' From Patrick Mahomes
news

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich on Facing the Chiefs: 'It's Who Takes Who to Deep Water'

Green & White Defense Faces Extreme Challenge from QB Pat Mahomes & Co.
news

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad, Release K Austin Seibert

Green & White Elevate OL Chris Glaser for Week 4 Matchup vs. Chiefs
Advertising