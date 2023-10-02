Garrett Wilson: Jets Offense 'Took a Step' vs. Chiefs in Week 4 Loss

On the ensuing drive, QB Zach Wilson hit G. Wilson on a crossing route for 14 yards. The next play, Z. Wilson rolled out to his right and threw a pass up the sideline to Lazard for 39 yards – his longest reception since a 42-yard grab from QB Aaron Rodgers, who was in attendance Sunday night, in Week 16 last season for Green Bay. Zuerlein capped the drive with a 31-yard field goal to cut the lead to 17-5.

G. Wilson started fast with 6 receptions for 43 yards in the first half. Playing in his 21st career game, the first-round pick in 2022 made his fifth catch with :30 seconds remaining to become the fastest Jets receiver to 100 catches – from the start of their NFL career – in franchise history.

"I thought offensively we did some things that were good," G.Wilson said. "Now it is just about starting like that and then finishing like that and everything in between. We took a step tonight."

The Jets' next possession after the field goal, other receivers got in on the action. On third-and-5 at the Kansas City 24-yard line, Wilson fired a pass to WR Randall Cobb just short of the sticks, but the veteran reached the ball out for an extra yard and a first down that put the Green & White in the red zone.

The next play, Z. Wilson faked an end around and then handed off to WR Xavier Gipson coming from the other direction. The rookie picked up 14 yards and put the Jets on the Kansas City 5-yard line. Gipson, the team's kick and punt returner, played 1 offensive snap over the first three games but was more involved at wide receiver against the Chiefs. Gipson finished with 1 reception for 4 yards and 2 rushes for 13 yards.