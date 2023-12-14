Garrett Wilson Brings His Skills, Youthful Optimism to Jets-Dolphins Equation

Yet again Wilson showed his maturity, his generosity — his engaging personality — when he was asked about the 15-yard touchdown pass that Zach Wilson was supposed to throw to G.Wilson but instead threw to Randall Cobb because the 13th-year veteran came on the field when the NFL sophomore needed a short rest.

"Absolutely no grief, man. He knew I was tired. He knew I really didn't have much in me and he was ready to go," Wilson said of the crossing pattern and stroll-in score that was the 54th regular-season TD of Cobb's career but his first as a Jet. "We have a great room. We're confident in all the guys in there. If the roles were reversed, he would trust me to go out there and make the play. It's something I love to see, first of all as far as the touchdown, then as far as Cobb getting it. There's no one more deserving.

"But he has been messing with me a little bit about it."

Garrett also extends his enthusiasm to his brother-in-arms, Zach Wilson. The confidence that's in abundance in the wideouts' meeting room is also available for G.Wilson's QB, who returned with a rousing starting win over the Texans after sitting on the bench for two games.

"Confidence is everything in this game we play, in this league," Garrett said. "As far as preparation, you know, it looks how it did last week. He's locked in. He wants to go out there and spin it and have fun. And I think that's when we play our best football, when we're out there playing free. I think we're going to see that this week again."

Zach was deactivated for the home loss to the Dolphins, and while the Miami defense isn't top-ranked as its offense is, the 'Fins have plenty of ways to make it another long day for the Jets, this time in their South Florida home. Can Z.Wilson double up on the 13 points and 159 yards the Jets managed that day? Or dare we say triple up? He was the starter, after all, in last season's 40-17 home win over the 'Fins. But of course, different venue, different year, different teams.

Yet G.Wilson remains upbeat that the Jets offense of the final 30 minutes this past Sunday can replicate their showing, this time perhaps with some 60-minute packaging.

"Hopefully a lot [of carryover to Miami]," Wilson said. "You play well, you score points, but the preparation the following week has to be the same if not better. We've got to know what we put on film, what resulted in us scoring points, how we got to the end zone, and find ways to improve on those or fix things that held us back. And that's kind of been our focus this week. We did put some good things on film, but how can we make it so it's more good things than not and build on and add to what we did this week?