Garrett Wilson Brings His Skills, Youthful Optimism to Jets-Dolphins Equation

Garrett Wilson is a bit different in his approach to the NFL, not just on the field as the Jets WR-1 but also off the field as a student of the game and achievements and records. He gave a hint of that when newyorkjets.com's Eric Allen asked him about setting team standards for second-year receivers even with four games to go in his second season.
"It's a real cool feat for me, and to accomplish it for this great organization, it's something I'm really excited about," Wilson told Allen on the next Official Jets Podcast. "It's how can I build this record even higher and give something for the next young receiver to come in and strive for."
Wilson, still a half-year away from turning 24 years old, is that young Jets wideout on this team. With his nine receptions for 108 yards in the win over Houston, he passed two big names from the Green & White past. He broke the 150-catch tie he was in with Wayne Chrebet, who set that mark in 1995-96, and strode by Wesley Walker's 1,909 yards in his first two Jets seasons in 1977-78. Wilson has 1,956 receiving yards, meaning he'll pass 2,000 for his early career with 44 yards at Miami on Sunday.
And at least one catch will go into any Sunday receiving yardage he gets, meaning Wilson will extend his start-of-career pass-catching streak to 31 games, tying Walker's 31-game streak, fourth-best in franchise history, with at least one reception a game from the start of his career.
The one stat that hasn't come his way as easily as a pro is scoring receptions. He has three TDs this year (his most recent the 1-yard toss from Tim Boyle in the Black Friday loss to the Dolphins) after scoring four times as a rookie.
Yet again Wilson showed his maturity, his generosity — his engaging personality — when he was asked about the 15-yard touchdown pass that Zach Wilson was supposed to throw to G.Wilson but instead threw to Randall Cobb because the 13th-year veteran came on the field when the NFL sophomore needed a short rest.
"Absolutely no grief, man. He knew I was tired. He knew I really didn't have much in me and he was ready to go," Wilson said of the crossing pattern and stroll-in score that was the 54th regular-season TD of Cobb's career but his first as a Jet. "We have a great room. We're confident in all the guys in there. If the roles were reversed, he would trust me to go out there and make the play. It's something I love to see, first of all as far as the touchdown, then as far as Cobb getting it. There's no one more deserving.
"But he has been messing with me a little bit about it."
Garrett also extends his enthusiasm to his brother-in-arms, Zach Wilson. The confidence that's in abundance in the wideouts' meeting room is also available for G.Wilson's QB, who returned with a rousing starting win over the Texans after sitting on the bench for two games.
"Confidence is everything in this game we play, in this league," Garrett said. "As far as preparation, you know, it looks how it did last week. He's locked in. He wants to go out there and spin it and have fun. And I think that's when we play our best football, when we're out there playing free. I think we're going to see that this week again."
Zach was deactivated for the home loss to the Dolphins, and while the Miami defense isn't top-ranked as its offense is, the 'Fins have plenty of ways to make it another long day for the Jets, this time in their South Florida home. Can Z.Wilson double up on the 13 points and 159 yards the Jets managed that day? Or dare we say triple up? He was the starter, after all, in last season's 40-17 home win over the 'Fins. But of course, different venue, different year, different teams.
Yet G.Wilson remains upbeat that the Jets offense of the final 30 minutes this past Sunday can replicate their showing, this time perhaps with some 60-minute packaging.
"Hopefully a lot [of carryover to Miami]," Wilson said. "You play well, you score points, but the preparation the following week has to be the same if not better. We've got to know what we put on film, what resulted in us scoring points, how we got to the end zone, and find ways to improve on those or fix things that held us back. And that's kind of been our focus this week. We did put some good things on film, but how can we make it so it's more good things than not and build on and add to what we did this week?
"How can we bottle this up and get it to Sunday?"
See the best photos of the Jets during Thursday's practice of Week 15.