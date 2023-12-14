Garrett Wilson Brings His Skills, Youthful Optimism to Jets-Dolphins Equation

Record-Setting WR on Zach Wilson's Bold 2nd Half vs. Texans: 'I Think We're Going to See That This Week Again'

Dec 14, 2023 at 05:51 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

JB3_7596-wilson-thumb

Garrett Wilson is a bit different in his approach to the NFL, not just on the field as the Jets WR-1 but also off the field as a student of the game and achievements and records. He gave a hint of that when newyorkjets.com's Eric Allen asked him about setting team standards for second-year receivers even with four games to go in his second season.

"It's a real cool feat for me, and to accomplish it for this great organization, it's something I'm really excited about," Wilson told Allen on the next Official Jets Podcast. "It's how can I build this record even higher and give something for the next young receiver to come in and strive for."

Wilson, still a half-year away from turning 24 years old, is that young Jets wideout on this team. With his nine receptions for 108 yards in the win over Houston, he passed two big names from the Green & White past. He broke the 150-catch tie he was in with Wayne Chrebet, who set that mark in 1995-96, and strode by Wesley Walker's 1,909 yards in his first two Jets seasons in 1977-78. Wilson has 1,956 receiving yards, meaning he'll pass 2,000 for his early career with 44 yards at Miami on Sunday.

And at least one catch will go into any Sunday receiving yardage he gets, meaning Wilson will extend his start-of-career pass-catching streak to 31 games, tying Walker's 31-game streak, fourth-best in franchise history, with at least one reception a game from the start of his career.

The one stat that hasn't come his way as easily as a pro is scoring receptions. He has three TDs this year (his most recent the 1-yard toss from Tim Boyle in the Black Friday loss to the Dolphins) after scoring four times as a rookie.

Yet again Wilson showed his maturity, his generosity — his engaging personality — when he was asked about the 15-yard touchdown pass that Zach Wilson was supposed to throw to G.Wilson but instead threw to Randall Cobb because the 13th-year veteran came on the field when the NFL sophomore needed a short rest.

"Absolutely no grief, man. He knew I was tired. He knew I really didn't have much in me and he was ready to go," Wilson said of the crossing pattern and stroll-in score that was the 54th regular-season TD of Cobb's career but his first as a Jet. "We have a great room. We're confident in all the guys in there. If the roles were reversed, he would trust me to go out there and make the play. It's something I love to see, first of all as far as the touchdown, then as far as Cobb getting it. There's no one more deserving.

"But he has been messing with me a little bit about it."

Garrett also extends his enthusiasm to his brother-in-arms, Zach Wilson. The confidence that's in abundance in the wideouts' meeting room is also available for G.Wilson's QB, who returned with a rousing starting win over the Texans after sitting on the bench for two games.

"Confidence is everything in this game we play, in this league," Garrett said. "As far as preparation, you know, it looks how it did last week. He's locked in. He wants to go out there and spin it and have fun. And I think that's when we play our best football, when we're out there playing free. I think we're going to see that this week again."

Zach was deactivated for the home loss to the Dolphins, and while the Miami defense isn't top-ranked as its offense is, the 'Fins have plenty of ways to make it another long day for the Jets, this time in their South Florida home. Can Z.Wilson double up on the 13 points and 159 yards the Jets managed that day? Or dare we say triple up? He was the starter, after all, in last season's 40-17 home win over the 'Fins. But of course, different venue, different year, different teams.

Yet G.Wilson remains upbeat that the Jets offense of the final 30 minutes this past Sunday can replicate their showing, this time perhaps with some 60-minute packaging.

"Hopefully a lot [of carryover to Miami]," Wilson said. "You play well, you score points, but the preparation the following week has to be the same if not better. We've got to know what we put on film, what resulted in us scoring points, how we got to the end zone, and find ways to improve on those or fix things that held us back. And that's kind of been our focus this week. We did put some good things on film, but how can we make it so it's more good things than not and build on and add to what we did this week?

"How can we bottle this up and get it to Sunday?"

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Thursday's Practice of Dolphins Week

See the best photos of the Jets during Thursday's practice of Week 15.

121423-prac-thumb
1 / 32
JB3_7439
2 / 32
JB3_8800
3 / 32
JB2_2765
4 / 32
JB3_7662
5 / 32
JB2_3403
6 / 32
JB3_8040
7 / 32
JB2_3400
8 / 32
JB3_8110
9 / 32
JB3_7704
10 / 32
JB3_8073
11 / 32
JB3_7909
12 / 32
JB2_2987
13 / 32
JB2_3118
14 / 32
JB3_8221
15 / 32
JB2_3171
16 / 32
JB2_2762
17 / 32
JB2_3015
18 / 32
JB3_8817
19 / 32
JB3_9218
20 / 32
JB2_2703
21 / 32
JB3_9026
22 / 32
JB3_8200
23 / 32
JB3_7596
24 / 32
JB3_7733
25 / 32
JB3_7860
26 / 32
JB3_7314
27 / 32
JB2_2997
28 / 32
JB3_7514
29 / 32
JB2_2649
30 / 32
JB2_2732
31 / 32
JB2_2654
32 / 32
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Thursday

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) Was a Limited Participant Today
news

Jets Quincy Williams Campaigning for First Pro Bowl Selection

Green & White Defender the Fourth Highest Vote Getter Among Linebackers
news

6 to Watch as Zach Wilson, Jets Attempt to 'Let It Rip' in Their Miami Rematch

Can QB, Breece Hall & Offense Keep Pace with Top-Ranked Dolphins 'O' (Which May Be Without Tarik Hill)?
news

C.J. Mosley Selected as a Finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Jets Team Captain Among 8 Vying for Honor That Exemplifies Teamwork and Sportsmanship 
news

Where Are They Now: Brent Qvale

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Nebraska
news

Jets at Dolphins | 3 Things to Know for Week 15

Tyreek Hill Dealing with Ankle Injury; Zach Wilson Coming Off Career Performance
news

Did Jets Defense Just Play Its Best Back-to-Back Games in a Half Century?

Green & White Prep for Rematch with Miami After Holding Houston & Atlanta to Combined 2.84 Yards/Play 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Wednesday

DL John Franklin-Myers (Ankle) Did Not Participate Today
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'Consistency Is the True Measure of Performance'

Building on a 300-Yard, 2-TD Game the Key Vs. AFC East-Leading Dolphins
news

Jets Sign OL Obinna Eze to Practice Squad

Lineman Signed with Lions as an Undrafted Free Agent in 2022
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Third-Year Signal Caller Led Offense to 30-Point Second Half in Win Over Houston
Advertising