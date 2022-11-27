Garrett Wilson Catches Fire Again with 2 More TD Catches in Win over Bears

White described the play as it developed from his end.

"I saw they were in man coverage," the QB said. "The guy I needed to beat was the linebacker, and I just felt I could get the ball over him and get it to Garrett. And Garrett got open, which Garrett seems to do a lot, and then made the play when the ball was in his hands."

"One of the players fell, and I think the dude that was guarding me overplayed me," Wilson remembered of the longest Jets rookie TD reception since Elijah Moore's 62-yarder vs. Miami a year ago. "I knew I had some room and I wanted to make a play. We were losing at that point. It was good to make a play and get back in front."

Wilson added to his day with his other receiving numbers, five catches for 95 yards. He just missed his third 100-yard receiving game, which would have been and still may be the Jets rookie record for a season. But he now has four 90-yard games, putting into the company of wideouts such as Ja'Marr Chase, who had six 90-yarders as a Bengals rookie last year, and Justin Jefferson, who had seven of them for the Vikings in 2020.

Yet all those stats and distinctions didn't seem to do as much for Wilson as did White's 149.3 passer rating,