Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall Help Provide 'Confidence Booster' in 30-Point Second Half

Wideout Garrett Wilsonand RB Breece Hall accounted for 237 of the team's 347 yards and 1 touchdown to guide the Jets to a 30-point second half and a 30-6 victory over the Texans at MetLife Stadium Sunday.
"It has been hard all season to get something going," Hall said. "We have had to plug and play the O-Line and they couldn't really get into a groove this season and we finally got to set a foundation today. It was a good confidence booster for everyone on the offense."
Tied at 0 after the first half, the Jets got the ball to start the third quarter and drove 80 yards in 7 plays capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass to veteran WR Randall Cobb. Wilson led the series with 3 receptions for 60 yards.
The drive nearly stalled if not for the playof Wilson. On third-and-12 from the Houston 40-yard line, QB Zach Wilson felt the heat, scrambled to his left and threw back across the field to G.Wilson for a leaping 25-yard grab and a first down. Cobb scored on the next play to give the Jets a 7-0 lead.
"It is one of those where you probably don't want to throw it back across very often, but I thought I had a pretty good look at it being a clean picture," Z. Wilson said. "It was a chance to be aggressive and take a shot."
Hall said about Z.Wilson: "He was taking some risky throws and making them. So that is when you know our offense is on. It was good to see."
The Green & White scored on their following drive to extend the lead to 14-0. G.Wilson made consecutive catches of 6 and 11 yards on second and third down to move the ball to the Texans 9-yard line. WR Xavier Gipson ranin on an end-around on the next play.
Wilson finished the game with a team-high 9 receptions for 108 yards and converted on fourth down with a 3-yard run. It was Wilson's second 100-yard game of season and the 5th of his career.
His 76 career receptions and 1,956 receiving yards set the franchise record for most by a Jets player in his first two seasons.
"We just took what the defense gave us," said G.Wilson, who wastaken with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. "Zach put it on me, and it is my job to catch the ball. My teammates made it really easy on me. Our staff had a good plan, and it was our job to go out and execute."
Houston scored at the end of the third quarter to cutthe Jets' lead to 14-6. New York answered with a 10-play 75-yard touchdown drive where Hall had a 27-yard reception and 15-yard run before finishing the possession with a 3-yard TD reception.
"We got the run game going and that really set up everything else," Hall said. "Me and Garrett always argue, but I feel like I am the best player on offense and that I am the best player whenever I am out on the field. It was good to be able to get going today and we got the win so we can never complain."
Hall made his biggest impact in the pass game with a career-high 8 receptions for 86 yards and the touchdown.Hall, out of Iowa State, who had 10 carries for 40 yards, registered his second career 80-yard receiving game and fifthwith 100-plus all-purpose yards (126).
"I have always prided myself on my receiving and [OC Nathaniel] Hackett has done a good job of scheming stuff up top to get me to the flats and get me on linebackers," he said. "When they see me with the ball in my hands, they hesitate a little bit."
In the Jets' previous five games, the offense had managed just 2 touchdowns and 36 points. In the second half against Houston, the Green & White scored 3 touchdowns, totaled 247 yards and 15 first downs. The last time the Jets offense scored three touchdowns in a game was Week 12 of last season in a 31-10 victory over the Bears. The Jets broke that streak with one explosive half.
"We felt like we broke the seal with that first touchdown, at least that is what we were saying on the sideline," G.Wilson said. "To be honest, it felt like it had been since last year. This is a great feeling and something we hope we can build off of and keep this thing going to finish off the season and into next season."