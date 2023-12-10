Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall Help Provide 'Confidence Booster' in 30-Point Second Half

Hall said about Z.Wilson: "He was taking some risky throws and making them. So that is when you know our offense is on. It was good to see."

The Green & White scored on their following drive to extend the lead to 14-0. G.Wilson made consecutive catches of 6 and 11 yards on second and third down to move the ball to the Texans 9-yard line. WR Xavier Gipson ranin on an end-around on the next play.

Wilson finished the game with a team-high 9 receptions for 108 yards and converted on fourth down with a 3-yard run. It was Wilson's second 100-yard game of season and the 5th of his career.

His 76 career receptions and 1,956 receiving yards set the franchise record for most by a Jets player in his first two seasons.

"We just took what the defense gave us," said G.Wilson, who wastaken with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. "Zach put it on me, and it is my job to catch the ball. My teammates made it really easy on me. Our staff had a good plan, and it was our job to go out and execute."

Houston scored at the end of the third quarter to cutthe Jets' lead to 14-6. New York answered with a 10-play 75-yard touchdown drive where Hall had a 27-yard reception and 15-yard run before finishing the possession with a 3-yard TD reception.