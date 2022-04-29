Garrett Wilson: 5 Top Talking Points About Jets' New 1st-Round WR

Wilson Family Values

Wilson is his own man, of course, but he also got some of his athletic chops from his bloodlines. Kenny Wilson, his dad, played collegiate basketball at Davidson from 1981-84. Kenny is in the school's hall of fame, ranked seventh in Davidson history with 1,573 career points, and played briefly with the NBA's Denver Nuggets.

Garrett, who was also a Division I basketball recruit out of high school, credits hoops for helping him develop the route athleticism and fluidity in and out of breaks that makes him a three-level threat on the football field.

As for his siblings, one older brother, Cameron played WR at Iowa in 2012-13 and Ohio in 2014 before legal troubles, and another older bro, Donovan, played RB at Bowling Green from 2013-17.

Yakkity-YAC

Wilson has very good speed, although his 4.38-second time in the 40 was only the seventh-fastest among WRs at this year's NFL Combine. He's not known for a lot of home run balls.

But the Garrett YAC attack gives him the chance to take short passes to the house. His yards-after-catch afterburners helped him to a distinction for the Buckeyes despite their crowded WR room — he was one of only six FBS wideouts to average more than 95.0 receiving yards and 1.0 touchdown per game in 2021. For distinctions like that, the Buckeyes have referred to him as "one of the finest receivers in school history."

RotoBaller's Crystal Ball

Here's a nice predraft summation of Wilson's intriguing skills, plus a pretty good prediction for where he would land in the NFL, from rotoballer.com:

"NFL analyst Jordan Schultz did some polling on Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson. He [talked with] three general managers, a head coach and a director of scouting. All five believed Wilson has superstar abilities, particularly praising his YAC potential and his ability to snag 50/50 balls.