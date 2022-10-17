Gardner Enjoys His First Trip to Lambeau with Another Sauce-y Showing

All of those spectators except for the pockets of Green & White faithful in the Lambeau stands, who are traveling again and welcomed Breece Hall into a Lambeau Leap after his 34-yard touchdown and who cheered on Sauce and his teammates during the game and lingering on the Lambeau turf after yet another significant victory.

"I didn't expect that many Jets fans to be there today," Gardner said. "They were crazy, man. The stadium was very electric. The Jets fans, they had their energy for sure. I felt like they played a huge part in the W."

So did Sauce, but that's getting to be a lot like what head coach Robert Saleh says about victories: The Jets want to win, they're happy to win every game, but now they're expecting to win.

Gardner won almost out of the box, in the first minute of play when Rodgers' pass popped up off of diving TE Robert Tonyan's hand and into Gardner's grasp, so he sped down the sideline for a "touchdown," only to have the score reversed when ref Clete Blakeman ruled the ball touched the turf a nanosecond before it bounced off Tonyan's fingers.

But there was more of the same from the Sauce of his first five pro games. He had two more pass defenses, one short on WR Romeo Doubs and one long on Allen Lazard. Talk about run-of-the-mill. Gardner has at least one sack in every game and eight for the season, and those eight are the most after six games by any Jet since Morris Claiborne had nine in 2018 and the most after six games by any Jets rookie since Dwight Lowery also had 8 PDs in 2008.