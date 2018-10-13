GAMEDAY GUIDE: Jets vs. Colts (10/14)

PREGAME NOTES:

ON THE ISLAND

Pepsi Tailgate Tour: Check out Pepsi's Tailgate Tour, featuring tailgate games like ladder ball and corn hole, Pepsi Zero Sugar sampling, and appearances by Jets Legends and Flight Crew Cheerleaders. Country duo LoCash will be performing from 11am-12 p.m., including their hit single "Feels Like a Party". The Pepsi Tailgate Tour is located near the Bud Light Beer Garden on the Island.

Bud Light Beer Garden: $5 Bud Light beers and DJ, plus meet Jets Legend Jason Fabini from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

M&T Bank: Visit the M&T Bank activation to stand in front of the green screen photobooth with take-home souvenir printouts, play Plinko to win Jets giveaways and more.

Premio Sausage: Stop by the Premio truck to purchase your pre-game meal.

IdentoGo TSA PRE CHECK: Located on the Island in the Mobile RV, IdentoGo will be enrolling fans that sign-up for TSA Pre-Check. Each fan that enrolls at the RV will receive a $20 MLS gameday gift card, 250 Jets Rewards and a fast pass credential for quicker entry into MetLife Stadium. The enrollment will begin when the parking lot opens at 8:00am until kickoff. IdentoGo will also be activated inside the Toyota Mezz Club. Guests that enroll in the Toyota Club will also receive a $20 MLS Gameday Gift Card. Enrollments in the club begin when gates open at 11:00 a.m. up until the end of halftime.

To setup your appointment:

Pre-enroll here https://www.identogo.com/rv

Choose Schedule an Appointment and then Apply Now.

Fill out steps 1 through 4, Step 4 of 4, type in your location "East Rutherford, NJ"

You will be prompted to a screen to click "MetLife Stadium"

Bring your passport to the Mobile Enrollment Center on the island between the MetLife and Verizon Gates.

ON THE PLAZA:

Super Bowl III Experience: Located on the plaza between MetLife Gate and the Verizon Gate, you'll have the opportunity to take photos with Super Bowl III memorabilia.

ESPN Radio: Anthony Becht, Dan Graca and Greg Buttle will be hosting the pregame radio show starting at 11am live from the MetLife Central stage.

MetLife Gate: This Sunday, MetLife will be thanking all the dedicated Small Business Owners who work hard and root harder. Visit the MetLife Gate to receive your certificate of recognition, meet Victor Green on the MetLife stage between 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. and participate in all the other activities prior to kick-off. At MetLife, we're for the workforce.

Jets Fest: Kids can enjoy Jets Fest, exploring a variety of inflatable rides, player cutouts and more.

Jets Launch Crew presented by Seasonal World: Located throughout the parking lots pregame, staff will be handing out giveaways and shooting t-shirts into the crowd during the game.

PrimeSport: The PrimeSport Official Jets Pregame Tailgate is open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. Ticketed guests will have access to tailgate games like cornhole, Kan-Jam, ping-pong, Madden, and more! Jets Legend Tony Richardson will be in attendance from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Toyota: Visit for your chance to score a commemorative prize. Are you a loyal customer of Toyota? Show your Toyota key and receive a special thank you gift. You can also test your Jets knowledge in the Toyota Trivia game in the Toyota Club.

Verizon Up Fan Zone: Get Jets rewards you really, really want at the Verizon Up Fan Zone. Snap a virtual selfie with Leonard Williams at the game day photo op. Verizon Up members can score signed gear, gift cards and more at the Rewards Wall. Need a charge? Verizon Up members can use a free portable phone charger at their seats during the game and not miss a minute of the action.

SAP: Jets fans test your combine skills at the SAP Fan Combine, located at the SAP gate. Compete with other fans for your spot on the leaderboard, with the top performing fans winning an exclusive prize! Jets Legend Erik Coleman will be in attendance from 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.