GAMEDAY GUIDE: Jets vs. Colts (10/14)

GAMEDAY INFO:
The Jets take on the Colts this Sunday, October 14th at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium, presented by BankUnited, Pepsi and ShopRite. This game will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Super Bowl III and will feature a special halftime ceremony honoring the 1968 championship team.
- Parking lots: 8:00 a.m. (Parking Map)
- Will call: 10:00am (Located at MetLife Gate South Windows)
- Gates: 11:00 a.m. (Stadium Map)
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.
- Uniforms: White jerseys and white pants (Roster Card)
- The game is a White Out. Fans are encouraged to wear white as the team pays homage to the Super Bowl III champions with the white uniforms and gray facemasks.
MOBILE TICKETING
New for 2018, print-at-home PDF tickets are no longer available.
Season Ticket Holders: Use your Jets Rewards Card or the new Virtual Jets Rewards Card in the Jets Official Mobile App presented by M&T Bank.
General Public: Download and manage your tickets in the Jets Official Mobile App presented by M&T Bank
Suites: Use your hard tickets that have been mailed or manage your tickets in the Jets Official Mobile App presented by M&T Bank.
Fans should download or transfer their tickets prior to arriving to MetLife Stadium and have their tickets prominently displayed prior to approaching the entry gate. Fans are strongly encouraged to add their tickets to their Apple or Google Pay wallets to expedite event entry. If you are traveling with a group, transfer the tickets within the group so each member can move throughout the Stadium freely.
For more information on mobile-ticketing, including step-by-step instructions, click here.
PARKING UPDATE
Print-at-home PDF parking passes for Jets home games at MetLife Stadium are available. Fans can access your parking passes using your Jets Account Manager. Parking can also be accessed using the Jets mobile app.
Season Ticket Holders are still strongly encouraged to continue to use their parking hang tag. Parking can still be managed via mobile device, by downloading the Jets mobile app. If you choose this option, be sure to download your parking pass and add to your phone's wallet prior to arriving to MetLife Stadium. Please be sure to review the MetLife Stadium parking map to plan your arrival route accordingly.
PREGAME NOTES:
ON THE ISLAND
Pepsi Tailgate Tour: Check out Pepsi's Tailgate Tour, featuring tailgate games like ladder ball and corn hole, Pepsi Zero Sugar sampling, and appearances by Jets Legends and Flight Crew Cheerleaders. Country duo LoCash will be performing from 11am-12 p.m., including their hit single "Feels Like a Party". The Pepsi Tailgate Tour is located near the Bud Light Beer Garden on the Island.
Bud Light Beer Garden: $5 Bud Light beers and DJ, plus meet Jets Legend Jason Fabini from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
M&T Bank: Visit the M&T Bank activation to stand in front of the green screen photobooth with take-home souvenir printouts, play Plinko to win Jets giveaways and more.
Premio Sausage: Stop by the Premio truck to purchase your pre-game meal.
IdentoGo TSA PRE CHECK: Located on the Island in the Mobile RV, IdentoGo will be enrolling fans that sign-up for TSA Pre-Check. Each fan that enrolls at the RV will receive a $20 MLS gameday gift card, 250 Jets Rewards and a fast pass credential for quicker entry into MetLife Stadium. The enrollment will begin when the parking lot opens at 8:00am until kickoff. IdentoGo will also be activated inside the Toyota Mezz Club. Guests that enroll in the Toyota Club will also receive a $20 MLS Gameday Gift Card. Enrollments in the club begin when gates open at 11:00 a.m. up until the end of halftime.
To setup your appointment:
- Pre-enroll here https://www.identogo.com/rv
- Choose Schedule an Appointment and then Apply Now.
- Fill out steps 1 through 4, Step 4 of 4, type in your location "East Rutherford, NJ"
- You will be prompted to a screen to click "MetLife Stadium"
- Bring your passport to the Mobile Enrollment Center on the island between the MetLife and Verizon Gates.
ON THE PLAZA:
Super Bowl III Experience: Located on the plaza between MetLife Gate and the Verizon Gate, you'll have the opportunity to take photos with Super Bowl III memorabilia.
ESPN Radio: Anthony Becht, Dan Graca and Greg Buttle will be hosting the pregame radio show starting at 11am live from the MetLife Central stage.
MetLife Gate: This Sunday, MetLife will be thanking all the dedicated Small Business Owners who work hard and root harder. Visit the MetLife Gate to receive your certificate of recognition, meet Victor Green on the MetLife stage between 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. and participate in all the other activities prior to kick-off. At MetLife, we're for the workforce.
Jets Fest: Kids can enjoy Jets Fest, exploring a variety of inflatable rides, player cutouts and more.
Jets Launch Crew presented by Seasonal World: Located throughout the parking lots pregame, staff will be handing out giveaways and shooting t-shirts into the crowd during the game.
PrimeSport: The PrimeSport Official Jets Pregame Tailgate is open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. Ticketed guests will have access to tailgate games like cornhole, Kan-Jam, ping-pong, Madden, and more! Jets Legend Tony Richardson will be in attendance from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Toyota: Visit for your chance to score a commemorative prize. Are you a loyal customer of Toyota? Show your Toyota key and receive a special thank you gift. You can also test your Jets knowledge in the Toyota Trivia game in the Toyota Club.
Verizon Up Fan Zone: Get Jets rewards you really, really want at the Verizon Up Fan Zone. Snap a virtual selfie with Leonard Williams at the game day photo op. Verizon Up members can score signed gear, gift cards and more at the Rewards Wall. Need a charge? Verizon Up members can use a free portable phone charger at their seats during the game and not miss a minute of the action.
SAP: Jets fans test your combine skills at the SAP Fan Combine, located at the SAP gate. Compete with other fans for your spot on the leaderboard, with the top performing fans winning an exclusive prize! Jets Legend Erik Coleman will be in attendance from 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Sharp: Sunday Focus Chalk Talk with Bruce Harper & Aaron Beasley will be in the Sharp Showcase Lounge of the Toyota Club. Get autographs and photos with the Legends from 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. and stay for the Chalk Talk hosted by SNY's Jeane Coakley from 12 p.m.- 12:30 p.m.
JETS LEGENDS COMMUNITY
Meet Jets Legends throughout MetLife Stadium for autographs and pictures before kickoff!
Victor Green: MetLife stage from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Erik Coleman & Tony Richardson: Pepsi Tailgate from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Jason Fabini: Bud Light Beer Garden on the Island from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Bruce Harper & Aaron Beasley: Sharp Chalk Talk from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Tony Richardson: PrimeSport tent from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Johnnie Mitchell: Verizon Activation on the Plaza from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Wesley Walker & Freeman McNeil: Alumni Alley in the 300-level from 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Erik Coleman: SAP entrance beginning at 12 p.m.
JETS FLIGHT CREW
Fight Crew Performances: See the flight crew perform at the MetLife Gate on the island at the Pepsi Tailgate Tour from 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
IN-GAME / IN-STADIUM:
National Anthem: Heather Hill
Noise Warning: Be on the lookout for new in-game pyrotechnics at MetLife Stadium. This may be particularly loud for fans sitting in the 300-level.
Lupus Awareness Day: The New York Jets and Lupus Research Alliance are hosting Lupus Awareness Day, designed to increase awareness of the devastating autoimmune disease and help raise funds for lupus biomedical research. Top fundraisers from the Lupus Research Alliance's Walk With Us to Cure Lupus program will be honored on field for their support in the fight against lupus. To learn more about the Lupus Research Alliance and how you can support their work in funding innovative research that can make a difference for people living with lupus, visit www.lupusresearch.org.
50/50 Raffle presented by Florida Institute of Technology: Fans can purchase raffle tickets and the lucky winner will split the jackpot with Lupus Research Alliance. The winner will be announced in the fourth quarter.
Raffle tickets can be purchased by credit/debit cards from 50/50 Raffle staff members wearing neon green 50/50 Raffle shirts beginning three hours prior to kickoff. In addition, fans can purchase tickets from kiosks in the following sections: MetLife Central, 116, 131, 146, 217, 235, 311, and 336. Tickets pricing is 5 for $10, 20 for $20, 80 for $40, and 250 for $100.
For more information, visit nyjets.com/5050raffle
Green Giant: Meet the Green Giant in the Toyota and United Rentals Clubs.
SPiN: Play ping pong with the pros in the United Rentals Club.
Edrington: Sample products inside the EY Coaches Club, MetLife 50 Club, and in suites.
HALFTIME:
Super Bowl III Celebration: The New York Jets will honor the 1968 championship team with a special ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of their iconic victory over the Baltimore Colts.
All fans can read a special edition Marvel comic chronicling this historic event here
ADDITIONAL INFO FOR FANS:
Jets Rewards Early Entry Bonus: Jets Season Ticket Holders who enter MetLife Stadium 45 minutes prior to kickoff will receive a special 1,000-point early entry bonus. Fans that enter 15 minutes prior to kickoff will receive 500 early entry bonus points.
Fans First: Show our young fans how to represent Jets Nation. If you see someone's passion cross the line and set a bad example for our young fans, text the word JETS to 78247 or call the Jets Guest Service Hotline at 201-559-1515. Remember, young fans will follow your lead, so please be respectful. This is an anonymous line we will not disclose information to others.
Food Item of the Game: $8 Local Pizza (originally $10)
Merchandise Item of the Game: 25% off all white apparel (excluding jerseys)
Uber: Uber is the official rideshare partner of the New York Jets. The pickup location will default to a pin in the official Uber Zone, located in Lot E off of West Peripheral Road, right outside of the Verizon Gate.
NJ TRANSIT SCHEDULE
Please note the following schedule, if traveling to MetLife Stadium via NJ Transit:
New York Penn to MetLife Stadium (Approx. Travel Time: 30 Minutes)
|Leaves NYP
|Leaves SEC
|Arrives MLS
|10:14 a.m.
|10:34 a.m.
|10:47 a.m.
|10:54 a.m.
|11:13 a.m.
|11:26 a.m.
|11:07 a.m.
|11:23 a.m.
|11:47 a.m.
|11:14 a.m.
|11:34 a.m.
|11:47 a.m.
|12:14 p.m.
|12:31 p.m.
|12:44 p.m.
Hoboken to MetLife Stadium (Approx. Travel Time: 24 Minutes)
|Leaves HOB
|Arrives MLS
|9:30 a.m.
|9:54 a.m.
|10:00 a.m.
|10:24 a.m.
|10:23 a.m.
|10:47 a.m.
|11:02 a.m.
|11:26 a.m.
|11:45 a.m.
|12:09 p.m.
|11:57 a.m.
|12:21 p.m.
|12:13 p.m.
|12:44 p.m.
For more information, click HERE
NJ Transit schedule is subject to change.
Clear Bag Policy: The NFL's carry-in bag policy will be in effect for the 2018 season to ensure a safe and secure game environment. Make sure you share this information with your family and friends attending the game.
Fans may bring only the following style and size bag into the stadium:
- Bags that are CLEAR plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" in size.
- One-gallon clear plastic food storage bag.
- Small clutch bag approximately the size of a hand (4.5" x 6.5"), with or without a handle or strap — this can be carried separately or within a clear bag.
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: all purses, bags or containers larger than a small clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, and camera bags; seat cushions are also prohibited. For more information visit http://www.nfl.com/allclear.
NFL Ticket Exchange: Can't miss it? Can't make it? NFL Ticket Exchange is the only Official Ticket Exchange of the NFL where 100% of tickets are verified by Ticketmaster. Buyers get in guaranteed and sellers enjoy automatic payment. Buy or sell tickets the NFL-approved way at NFL Ticket Exchange.