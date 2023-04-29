Four Intriguing Football Notes About New Jet 'Big Joe' Tippmann

We know from his short exposure to Jets fans and reporters that C Joe Tippmann has a coach and a cousin in former Jets tackle Jason Fabini, likes his western wear, has sprung a "Wisconsin waterfall," as GM Joe Douglas said in reference to his mullett. Here are a four more short pre- and post-draft chapters on the Tippmann story from people might be interested in hearing about the Jets' new center competitor.

Strongman Update

Joe Tippmann made it into the top 30 of Bruce Feldman's Freaks List for The Athletic this season on the strength of his 635-pound squat and 455-pound bench press. But Tippmann was suffering from a hamstring injury and so didn't work out at this year's NFL Combine or Wisconsin's pro day.

But Tippman did participate in a private workout for NFL scouts and pounded the 225 pounds of plates 30 times. Combine and non-Combine conditions aren't always comparable, but if Tippmann had done 30 reps in Indy this year, it would've been tied for the sixth-most reps at the entire event, not just for O-linemen.

"Big Joe" Indeed

GM Joe Douglas, at last night's Draft Day Two wrapup news conference, referred to the Jets' second-round pick as "Big Joe," and he wasn't kidding. Tippmann measures in at 6-6, which, if the Jets stay with that as his "program height," would make him possibly the tallest center in franchise history, whenever he gets his first pro start in the pivot.

How did Tippmann wind up in the center of things and not on the edge of the offense?

"When I started at Wisconsin, I was at that guard-tackle position, I think in my first year and second year," he recalled. "My first year I was on the scout team, the second year [2020] I was competing for playing time. I was able to play that tackle-guard position and a little center as well. But I was going into the summer of my third season and my coach sat me down and said they wanted me to take the starting center spot. So I just put my head down and got to work and that was the end of that."