Former Foe Paul Posluszny Now Rooting for Robert Saleh and the Jets

Paul Posluszny, the hard-hitting, big-tackling, blanket-covering middle linebacker for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars in his 11-year NFL career, is now a Jets fan.

How's that again? It's not too complicated. Posluszny is a huge admirer of the Jets' new head coach, Robert Saleh.

"He was our linebackers coach at the time," Posluszny said of his tenure as a player with Saleh as a member of Gus Bradley's Jaguars coaching staff from 2014-16. "You look at him, the command presence, the understanding that he had for not only what the linebackers need to do on the field but the entire defense, the way he was able to communicate things in a crystal-clear manner, we said, OK, at some point he's obviously going to be a coordinator and could go beyond that to be a head man.

"He has that type of presence and that type of influence over his players."

Posluszny, the former Penn State star, retired as a player after the 2017 season with the Jags. While he's now working on his master of business administration at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, he said it wasn't hard to figure out why Saleh was ticketed for bigger things such as NFL head coach.

"He's made for that type of position, the leadership position where he can influence an entire organization," Posluszny told Eric Allen of newyorkjets.com. "He's trustworthy, he's determined, his guys are devoted to him, and he wants what's best for his players and the organization. When you put all those together with his ability to communicate clearly and to lead, I think he's in a perfect role."

The former player then took his former coach's philosophy "all the way down to a player perspective."