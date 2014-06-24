For T.J. Barnes, a Matter of Losses and Gains

Buried behind Damon "Snacks" Harrison and Kenrick Ellis on the depth chart, it'll be a challenge for Barnes to rise up past the practice squad. But after conquering candy and showing patience from the sideline, it's nothing he can't handle.

Until then, "It's cool just being around the guys," he said. "I think they're starting to take to me a lot, a little bit more every day, and just being with them, it's always funny. Somebody on the D-line always has a joke to say off the field. On the field we're still joking and laughing but it's business and we take our jobs very seriously. There's no place I'd rather be."