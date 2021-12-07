For Jets' Quincy Williams, It's All About the Competition...and the Hits

And he credits his current team for doing its homework and bringing him to its defense, which had strong veterans Mosley and Jarrad Davis already in house to get him up to speed.

"The main thing I get from the Jets is a second chance," he said. "When I first got into the league, I really didn't know much about the position and I was kind of thrown into the fire playing linebacker in Jacksonville. They had some great players there also, like Miles Jack. But now I get to play alongside C.J. and J.D. and actually learn to be a pro and prepare myself.

"We'll watch film together and they'll be like, 'What did you see right there?' Or I'll ask them, 'What did you see right there?' So it helps me out on gameday, which makes me play a lot faster. And then I just let my superpowers take over and run and hit, and I can do that easily."

There's no question Williams has skills. Besides the TFLs, his 71 tackles are second on the D (behind Mosley's 101) and he also has two sacks, three pass defenses and is tied for the team forced fumbles lead with S Ashtyn Davis at three.

Williams also occasionally overran and missed plays, but D-coordinator Jeff Ulbrich explained that wasn't a lack of discipline but rather a lack of understanding a new scheme.

"I think what you've seen the last couple of weeks is less and less of those types of plays and more of doing right and being in the right place. Now he's becoming more reliable and dependable within the confines of the defense," Ulbrich said. "It's really cool. I don't know how the league perceived him, but I know that we always held him in high regard. But for him to finally start to become the payer we thought he could become is really cool."

And now Quincy's got five more games of his first Jets season, and as he said, he's "taking them personal."