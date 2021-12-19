For Jets and Zach Wilson, a Tale of Two Halves in Miami

In Loss to the Dolphins, Rookie QB Starts 6-for-6 But Offense Wilts Late

Dec 19, 2021 at 06:55 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS2_0227-wilson-thumb

A game that began with such promise -- a fast start for rookie QB Zach Wilson and the Jets' offense -- seemed to turn on a dime in the second half where the rhythm and precision deserted the Green & White on Sunday in Miami Gardens, FL. The result was a 31-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins (7-7), who won their sixth-straight game as the Jets (3-11) lost their third in a row.

Wilson and the Jets started fast and were moving the ball, taking the lead into the locker room at halftime for the first time this season. For 30 minutes, the Jets appeared to be bossing the game, holding a 17-10 lead.

"This was my biggest game just playing free," said Wilson, who connected on a surgical 9-of-15 passes for 109 yards in the first half, finishing 13 of 23 for 170 yards without a TD or INT. "Just scrambling around and playing free."

Early in the season, the offense was slow getting out of the gate, but settled down and played well in the second half.

The Jets jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, powered by a short-passing attack that saw Wilson hit his three tight ends, Tyler Kroft (back from injury), Ryan Griffin and Trevon Wesco for a combined 4 completions for 69 yards. After Miami went three and out to start the game, Wilson took the Jets on a 10-play, 83-yard TD drive that consumed 6:04 with Braxton Berrios scoring on a 10-yard run.

On the drive, Wilson was 5 of 5, connecting with five different receivers.

"Again, it comes down to, in the simplest terms of football, it's rhythm, sustaining drives, keeping it manageable on third down.," head coach Robert Saleh said. "You have to win the ones-on-one and the quarterback needs to deliver the ball."

On Miami's next possession, the Jets' Ashtyn Davis intercepted a Tua Tagovailoa pass and returned it to the Dolphins' 25. The Jets moved to the Miami 9-yard line and tried their first trick play of the game. Wilson pitched to WR Keelan Cole and slipped around left end toward the goal line. But Cole's pass was broken up and the Jets had to settle for an Eddie Piñeiro field goal for the 10-0 lead.

"I'm glad Keelan got a taste of what it's like to be quarterback," Wilson said with a laugh.

After a Miami TD, the Jets again responded, driving 75 yards in 8 plays with Wilson squeezing over from a yard out for his third rushing TD of the season. The Green & White had a chance to add to the lead at the end of the first half, but the two-minute drive fizzled and the drive to open the second half ended in a three-and-out.

"It was the lack of rhythm, getting those three-and-outs," Saleh said. "We had a chance to really do some damage with the ball at the end of the first half. It was how we drew it up. We miss out on those, get the ball to start the second half, go three-and-out and give up 14 straight. As far as it concerns Zach, it is a rhythm thing. They changed the picture and you have to adjust. You have to get rid of the ball."

The game turned Miami's way early in the second half, and it never turned back.

"They kind of changed their defense a little bit, it's what a good team does," center Connor McGovern said. "I felt like we were winning the one-on-one matchups and we felt we could do the same as in the first half. It definitely changed a bit. Once they had the momentum swing, we couldn't claw it back."

The rhythm that Wilson and the offense had in the first half was absent in the final 30 minutes as Miami's defense exerted extreme pressure on the rookie QB from BYU, notching 6 sacks in the game in addition to 8 QB hits.

Wilson recognized that the Dolphins changed their defensive approach, going to man coverage that took away the short-passing game the Jets relied on in the first half.

"Once you get man coverage, it [short passes] kind of goes away," Wilson said. "You have to let guys win on their routes, that causes me to hitch, and we didn't capitalize on guys open down field. I was trying to do my best, sitting in the pocket and trusting the protection."

All that said, Wilson did have a couple of impressive off-schedule plays: One in the first half when he scrambled away from pressure and found Griffin for 23 yards to the Miami 17; and in the second half when he eluded three tacklers en route to a first down.

Miami's defense, which has not allowed 17 points or more in its six-game winning streak, had the answers when it mattered most.

"Everyone is always going to look to the quarterback," Saleh said. "Call me old school, but it's a collective effort. The receivers have got to get open and Zach has got to deliver the ball in a timely manner. It's not all on Zach."

Game Gallery | Jets at Dolphins | Week 15

See Best Images from the Game in Miami

E_SS1_0513
1 / 56
E_SS1_0100
2 / 56
E_SS3_0649
3 / 56
E_SS1_0419
4 / 56
E_SS3_0629
5 / 56
E_SS1_0397
6 / 56
E_SS1_0336
7 / 56
E_SS1_0274
8 / 56
E_SS1_0388
9 / 56
E_SS1_0263
10 / 56
E_SS1_0224
11 / 56
E_SS1_0230
12 / 56
E_SS1_0183
13 / 56
E_SS1_0176
14 / 56
E_SS1_0202
15 / 56
E_SS1_0180
16 / 56
E_SS1_0171
17 / 56
E_SS2_0010
18 / 56
E_SS2_0101
19 / 56
E_SS2_0015
20 / 56
E_SS2_0064
21 / 56
E_SS2_0248
22 / 56
E_SS3_0874
23 / 56
E_SS3_0906
24 / 56
E_SS3_0840
25 / 56
E_SS2_0573
26 / 56
E_SS2_0515
27 / 56
E_SS2_0424
28 / 56
E_SS2_0564
29 / 56
E_SS2_0409
30 / 56
E_SS2_0511
31 / 56
E_SS2_0397
32 / 56
E_SS2_0278
33 / 56
E_SS2_0385
34 / 56
E_SS2_0354
35 / 56
E_SS2_0323
36 / 56
E_SS2_0331
37 / 56
E_SS2_0227
38 / 56
E_SS2_0572
39 / 56
E_SS2_0597
40 / 56
E_SS2_0612
41 / 56
E_SS2_0606
42 / 56
E_SS2_0584
43 / 56
E_SS2_1134
44 / 56
E_SS2_1061
45 / 56
E_SS2_0760
46 / 56
E_SS2_1081
47 / 56
E_SS2_0665
48 / 56
E_SS2_1180
49 / 56
E_SS2_1277
50 / 56
E_SS2_1418
51 / 56
E_SS2_1527
52 / 56
E_SS2_1623
53 / 56
E_SS2_1664
54 / 56
E_SS2_1675
55 / 56
E_SS3_0985
56 / 56
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways | Green & White Come Up Short After Hot Start

QB Zach Wilson and WR Braxton Berrios Score on the Ground; Rookie CB Brandin Echols Has Pick-Six in 31-24 Defeat
news

Robert Saleh: Jets' 'Vibe Was Good' at Half but 'It Just Didn't Come to Fruition'

Coach Is 'Proud of the Guys' but They Have Much to Learn from Miami Loss About 'December Football'
news

Not Perfect, but Jets Pass Defense Has Its Moments at Miami

Brandin Echols Scores Pick-6 off Tua Tagovailoa; Bryce Hall Wins Some, Loses Some vs. DeVante Parker
news

These Jets Seek to Be Difference Makers in Annual Trip to Miami

Get a Number of Injured Players Back to play Dolphins; George Fant, Ty Johnson, Shaq Lawson Inactive
news

Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | 'December Football is Different'

Rookie QB Zach Wilson: Dolphins Defense Will Be 'an Awesome Challenge'
news

5 to Watch When Jets Head South for Their Rematch with Dolphins

RB Michael Carter, CB Michael Carter II Return to the Lineup to Do Battle at Hard Rock Stadium
news

Through 13 Games, Which Jets Player Has Surprised You the Most?

LT George Fant, LB Quincy Williams and RB Michael Carter Have Been Bright Spots for Green & White in 2021 Season
news

Zach Wilson's Miami Plan: Handle Dolphins' 'Chaos,' Play Loose, Throw It Around

Jets QB 'Excited for the Challenge' of the Last Four Games of His Rookie Campaign
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Dolphins

AFC East Opponents Met in Week 11; Both Teams Dealing With Potential Lineup Changes
news

Jets Activate RB Michael Carter, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Bryce Huff and OL Chuma Edoga Off Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate TE Dan Brown, WR Vyncint Smith, DE Ronnie Blair; Release OL Isaiah Williams
news

Inside the Numbers | Viewing Jets Rookies' Snaps as Building Blocks

Robert Saleh: 'We Want More Wins ... but the Growth Is Definitely There'
Advertising